Reading Tony Hsieh quotes about passionate customer service practices is the same as reading a customer service Bible since in many ways Hsieh wrote the book on turning customer service philosophies into sustainable customer service practices. Just in his 30's, Tony Hsieh is already recognized as a passionate customer service expert and legendary retail leader in his role as the CEO of the Internet shopping website, Zappos.com.

Hsieh is credited with building an exemplary employee culture that consistently delivers exceptional service experiences to a fanatically loyal customer base. And while every U.S. retail industry leader understands the importance of good customer service, Hsieh is one of the few retail company founders with an unwavering commitment and singular focus on customer service.

The Zappos customer service difference happens when Hsieh and his employee team put customer service philosophy into customer service best practices all day, every day without exception in order to create the exceptional. To read quotes about customer service from Tony Hsieh is to read deceptively simple cutting edge ideas about passionate customer service that can elevate the customer experience of any company with direct customer contact.

Read some of the best quotable quotes from Internet business leader and customer service expert Tony Hsieh below.

Quotable Quotes From Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos.com, About Passionate Customer Service Philosophies and Practice:

“We asked ourselves what we wanted this company to stand for. We didn't want to just sell shoes. I wasn't even into shoes - but I was passionate about customer service."

