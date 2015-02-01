What Is Lead Nurturing?

When your sales manager hands you a brand-new lead list, the odds are pretty good that most of those people are not yet ready to buy. Of course, that doesn't mean you should just toss out the lead list as useless. Instead, you can convert those leads into a useful state by initiating a lead nurturing campaign. Lead nurturing is essentially the process of building trust and rapport with new prospects, regardless of their readiness to buy right at this moment.

Every salesperson has had the experience of cold calling lead after lead only to hear that everyone of them is not interested. If, instead of giving up on those leads, you add them to a lead nurturing campaign, you can help ensure that once those people are actually ready to buy, they'll buy from you. While lead nurturing campaigns rarely deliver immediate results, they can ensure that no lead is wasted. Any lead that goes through an entire nurturing campaign and still doesn't buy from you was probably never going to be a prospect anyway.

Keep in mind that you can't simply take every lead that hangs up on you and add them to your lead nurturing database. That's called spamming, and recipients take a dim view of it. It's vitally important that you get permission from everyone you add to any sort of email marketing campaign, lead nurturing or not. Remember, lead nurturing is all about building trust, and sending unsolicited emails doesn't exactly help with that process.

Lead nurturing campaigns should follow the same basic rules as other sales campaigns: every contact with the customer should add value in some way; use a variety of sales channels (phone, email, social media, etc.) rather than just one; make contact frequently, but not so frequently that the person on the other end feels like he's being stalked.

With a lead nurturing campaign, it's even more important than with other campaigns to make it easy for the recipient to reach you directly. After all, the whole goal is to take a lead from "uninterested" to "ready to buy." When he reaches the golden moment, you want to make it extremely easy for him to initiate the buying process.

Your first lead nurturing campaign will be the most difficult to set up. If you've done sales campaigns of other kinds in the past, you may be able to use one of these as a template and adjust it for maximum rapport building effect. If this is your first sales campaign of any kind, you'll have to start from scratch. When you're first starting out simpler is usually better. You can always add complexity later, once you are more familiar with and comfortable with designing a campaign.

It's important to keep fine-tuning your lead nurturing campaign for maximum results. One great way to perfect your campaign is to ask the recipients themselves what they prefer. Every now and then, send out a survey with a few basic questions about how often recipients want to be contacted, which contact methods they prefer, what they like or dislike about the contacts they've received already, and any other comments they'd like to share.