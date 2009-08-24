When looking for examples of consistently high customer service standards within the largest U.S. restaurant chains, it would be logical to look at the full service restaurant chains with consistently high menu prices like Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and Capital Grille or restaurant chains with consistently high popularity like Starbucks or the Cheesecake Factory.

But the best example of consistently high level restaurant customer service I have experienced has been, surprisingly, in the humble diner booths of the Waffle House chain.

Waffle House proves that the best customer service isn't just reserved for five-star restaurant chains with white linen tablecloths and big customer service training budgets. The best restaurant customer service only requires a high level of commitment and real employees who really care.

I was getting a grits fix in a Waffle House recently and struck up a conversation with my server, Chris. I wanted to find out the secret behind Waffle House’s customer service, which I have always found to be consistently good, so I asked him several questions about training and management. Chris didn’t have many concrete answers for me until he made reference to “The Magnificent Seven.”

When I stopped Chris and asked him what “The Magnificent Seven” was, he used his fingers to count off seven statements, which I realized halfway through were service standards, although Chris, himself, never used that term.

He also recited ten steps of service just as deftly, although he didn’t give them that official title.



Out of respect to the company’s intellectual property, I won’t list them all here (although I did ask Chris to write them down for me, which he was able to do without peeking at any operations manuals).

But I will reveal a few things which show up on both lists, and are therefore, obviously considered essential to the Waffle House experience.



The first item on both lists is a ”friendly greeting.” That explains why, when you walk in the door of a Waffle House restaurant, you are greeted stereophonically by employees who seem to have seen you enter through the eyes in the back of their heads.



Number seven of the “Magnificent Seven” is “Never ever ever hold orders.” Number eight on the service steps list is “Deliver hot food.” This explains why my eggs are always cooked correctly and my grits are never just a pasty cold blob on my plate.



“Pre-bus” appears four times between the two lists, which explains why, even though the furnishings and dishes look like they have been in use since the sixties, they are always clean.



Interestingly, nowhere on either list was there a mention of asking customers how they liked their meal. And yet, every time I’ve ever been in a Waffle House restaurant I am asked that repeatedly, even by employees who didn’t have anything to do with my meal.