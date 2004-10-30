<p>Some industry commentators call the Human Resources function the last bastion of bureaucracy. Traditionally, the role of the <a data-inlink="D_qV5TwdEIos-fd6gVfnmg&#61;&#61;" href="https://www.thebalance.com/what-is-a-human-resource-1918144" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="1">Human Resource</a> professional in many organizations has been to serve as the systematizing, policing arm of executive management. Their role was more closely aligned with personnel and administration functions that were viewed by the organization as paperwork.</p><p>When you consider that the initial HR function, in many companies, comes out of the administration or finance department because of hiring employees, paying employees, and dealing with benefits were the organization&#39;s first HR needs, this is not surprising.</p><p>In this role, the HR professional served executive agendas well but was frequently viewed as a road block by much of the rest of the organization. Some need for this role remains — you wouldn’t want every manager putting his own spin on a <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/sexual-harassment-1918253" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="2">sexual harassment</a> policy, for example.</p><p>Nor can every manager interpret and implement the <a data-inlink="3vHZha3NTyQ86uYaLaMOCA&#61;&#61;" href="https://www.thebalance.com/what-does-an-employee-handbook-do-for-you-1918123" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="3">employee handbook</a> as she chooses. Payroll and benefits need administration, even if they are now electronically handled.</p><p>In this role, employees regarded HR as the enemy and going to HR was the kiss of death for your ongoing relationship with your own manager. Employees believed, and were often correct, that the HR function was in place solely to serve management.</p><p><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/why-employees-hate-you-1917713" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="4">Stories shared</a> by readers are hard on HR professionals. They criticize everything from their education to their professionalism to their support for employees. More importantly, they accuse HR professionals of misleading employees, failing to keep <a data-inlink="Mmuk5OF7nCW-jZslrHSMoQ&#61;&#61;" href="https://www.thebalance.com/keep-company-and-employee-information-safe-1918313" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="5">employee information</a> confidential, and exhibiting poor practices in areas such as investigations, benefits options, and <a data-inlink="5JfuHz7Dm1InQ_mtwDM1lA&#61;&#61;" href="https://www.thebalance.com/a-checklist-for-success-in-hiring-employees-1916814" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="6">hiring employees</a>.</p><h3>HR Needs to Transform</h3><p>If the HR role in your organization is not transforming itself to align with forward-thinking practices, executive leadership must ask HR leaders some tough questions. Today’s organizations cannot afford to have <a data-inlink="LaYMiWqSjYFS50NVZ9l4mg&#61;&#61;" href="https://www.thebalance.com/your-top-priorities-when-you-start-a-new-hr-department-1918389" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="7">an HR department</a> that fails to contribute to lead modern thinking and contribute to <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/the-human-resources-department-as-a-profitability-factor-1918387" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="8">enhance company profitability</a>.</p><p>In this environment, much of the HR role is transforming. The <a data-inlink="xaVYR0HRO8oI06oYZW3aXw&#61;&#61;" href="https://www.thebalance.com/what-does-a-human-resources-manager-do-1918551" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="9">role of the HR manager</a>, director, or executive must parallel the needs of his or her <a data-inlink="nEX6OCKY6M5vtTsXIHXOGA&#61;&#61;" href="https://www.thebalance.com/are-you-ready-for-an-agile-future-1917754" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="10">changing organization</a>. Successful organizations are becoming more adaptive, resilient, quick to change direction and customer-centered.</p><h3>Three New HR Roles</h3><p>Within this environment, the HR professional, who is considered necessary by managers and executives, is a strategic partner, an employee sponsor or advocate and a change mentor.</p><p>These roles were recommended and discussed in <em>Human Resource Champions</em>, by <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/what-does-a-human-resources-manager-do-1918551" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="11">Dr. Dave Ulrich</a>, one of the best thinkers and writers in the HR field today, and a professor at the University of Michigan.</p><p>The HR professionals who understand these roles are leading their organizations in areas such as organization development, strategic utilization of employees to serve <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/how-to-set-and-achieve-goals-1918137" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="12">business goals</a>, and <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/what-is-talent-management-really-1919221" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="13">talent management</a> and development.</p><p>Let’s take a look at each of these roles and their impact on HR functions and practices.</p><h3>Strategic Partner</h3><p>In today’s organizations, to guarantee their viability and ability to contribute, HR managers need to think of themselves as strategic partners. In this role, the HR person contributes to the development of and the accomplishment of the organization-wide business plan and objectives.</p><p>The HR business objectives are established to support the attainment of the overall strategic business plan and objectives. The tactical HR representative is deeply knowledgeable about the design of work systems in which people succeed and contribute.</p><p>This strategic partnership impacts HR services such as the design of work positions; hiring; reward, recognition and strategic pay; <a data-inlink="0hWj1sofY-m57BQb4G14Bg&#61;&#61;" href="https://www.thebalance.com/improve-performance-appraisals-1918839" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="14">performance development and appraisal systems</a>; career and <a data-inlink="1ZePcvOiHm1l1u51C1vq5g&#61;&#61;" href="https://www.thebalance.com/succession-planning-1918267" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="15">succession planning</a>; and <a data-inlink="6bYJiq2Xvono-086SFEaCw&#61;&#61;" href="https://www.thebalance.com/steps-to-create-a-career-development-plan-1917798" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="16">employee development</a>. When HR professionals are aligned with the business, the personnel component of the organization is thought about as a strategic contributor to business success.</p><p>To be successful business partners, the HR staff members have to think like business people, know finance and accounting and be accountable and responsible for cost reductions and the measurement of all HR programs and processes. This advocacy includes expertise in how to create a work environment in which people will choose to be motivated, contributing, and happy.</p><p>Fostering effective methods of goal setting, communication and <a data-inlink="eu6IUsHcEOQYaagSVdaDTw&#61;&#61;" href="https://www.thebalance.com/failing-to-empower-employees-to-make-decisions-1918506" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="21">empowerment through responsibility</a>, builds employee ownership of the organization. The HR professional helps establish the organizational <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/what-makes-up-your-company-culture-1918816" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="22">culture</a> and climate in which people have the competency, concern, and commitment to serve customers well.</p><p>In this role, the HR manager provides <a data-inlink="jJTpzWBIyKOYZFlUFZlk3w&#61;&#61;" href="https://www.thebalance.com/best-talent-management-practices-1917671" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="23">overall talent management strategies</a>, <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/training-employees-for-motivation-and-retention-1919284" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="24">employee development opportunities</a>, <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/do-eaps-work-or-just-make-employers-feel-good-1917971" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="25">employee assistance programs</a>, gain sharing and <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/profit-sharing-1918230" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="26">profit-sharing</a> strategies, organization development interventions, due process approaches employee complaints and problem-solving, and regularly scheduled communication opportunities.</p><h3>Change Champion</h3><p>The constant evaluation of the effectiveness of the organization results in the need for the HR professional to frequently champion change. Both knowledge about and the ability to execute successful change strategies make the HR professional exceptionally valued. Knowing how to link change to the strategic needs of the organization will minimize employee dissatisfaction and resistance to change.</p><p>Organization development, the overarching discipline for change management strategies, gives the HR professional additional challenges. Consciously helping to create the right organization culture, monitoring <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/employee-satisfaction-1918014" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="27">employee satisfaction</a>, and measuring the results of organization initiatives fall here as well as in the role of employee advocacy.</p><p>The HR professional contributes to the organization by constantly assessing the effectiveness of the HR function. She also sponsors change in other departments and in work practices.</p><p>To promote the overall success of her organization, she champions the identification of the organizational <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/mission-is-what-you-do-1918182" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="28">mission</a>, <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/build-a-strategic-framework-through-strategic-planning-1916834" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="29">vision</a>, values, goals and action plans. Finally, she helps determine the measures that will tell her organization how well it is succeeding in all of this.</p>