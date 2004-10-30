Some industry commentators call the Human Resources function the last bastion of bureaucracy. Traditionally, the role of the Human Resource professional in many organizations has been to serve as the systematizing, policing arm of executive management. Their role was more closely aligned with personnel and administration functions that were viewed by the organization as paperwork.

When you consider that the initial HR function, in many companies, comes out of the administration or finance department because of hiring employees, paying employees, and dealing with benefits were the organization's first HR needs, this is not surprising.

In this role, the HR professional served executive agendas well but was frequently viewed as a road block by much of the rest of the organization. Some need for this role remains — you wouldn’t want every manager putting his own spin on a sexual harassment policy, for example.

Nor can every manager interpret and implement the employee handbook as she chooses. Payroll and benefits need administration, even if they are now electronically handled.

In this role, employees regarded HR as the enemy and going to HR was the kiss of death for your ongoing relationship with your own manager. Employees believed, and were often correct, that the HR function was in place solely to serve management.

Stories shared by readers are hard on HR professionals. They criticize everything from their education to their professionalism to their support for employees. More importantly, they accuse HR professionals of misleading employees, failing to keep employee information confidential, and exhibiting poor practices in areas such as investigations, benefits options, and hiring employees.

HR Needs to Transform

If the HR role in your organization is not transforming itself to align with forward-thinking practices, executive leadership must ask HR leaders some tough questions. Today’s organizations cannot afford to have an HR department that fails to contribute to lead modern thinking and contribute to enhance company profitability.

In this environment, much of the HR role is transforming. The role of the HR manager, director, or executive must parallel the needs of his or her changing organization. Successful organizations are becoming more adaptive, resilient, quick to change direction and customer-centered.

Three New HR Roles

Within this environment, the HR professional, who is considered necessary by managers and executives, is a strategic partner, an employee sponsor or advocate and a change mentor.

These roles were recommended and discussed in Human Resource Champions, by Dr. Dave Ulrich, one of the best thinkers and writers in the HR field today, and a professor at the University of Michigan.

The HR professionals who understand these roles are leading their organizations in areas such as organization development, strategic utilization of employees to serve business goals, and talent management and development.

Let’s take a look at each of these roles and their impact on HR functions and practices.

Strategic Partner

In today’s organizations, to guarantee their viability and ability to contribute, HR managers need to think of themselves as strategic partners.