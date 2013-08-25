When you work day in and day out on marketing plans and marketing strategies you can find yourself in a dry spell with a lack of new ideas. This can be a frustrating position to be in. I've found that when I hit a creative dry spell it helps to spend time reviewing marketing tips and ideas. By doing this, it often provides a jolt to my creative thinking and I push through the marketing mental block.

Thumbing through marketing tips and ideas or even searching for them online can be a time-consuming task so today I'm going to share with you 25 marketing tips that I always find take me from stuck to productive within a short period time. Perhaps these ideas will work for you as well.

General Marketing Tips and Ideas

Participate in LinkedIn Groups that are about your industry. Use those groups to gain insight to what your customers are looking for and what your competitors are doing. Don't forget the 80/20 rule, 80% of your business will come from 20% of your customers. Are you remarketing to your current or past customers? If not, today could be a good day to start. Ask for referrals. Referrals can help in growing your business and most people will trust their friends, family and associates over a marketing message or advertisement. Why not ask for referrals. Measure your marketing, know what works and what doesn't and obviously spend more time on the efforts that get your results. What campaign brought you the most results and have you tried doing something similar to it lately? Your answer could be right in front of you.

When stuck sit down with a notepad or idea journal. Just start writing - you'll be amazed and what you can come up with by just letting your mind wonder and jotting down your ideas.



Product Marketing Tips

Know your market. If you are selling to a B2C audience focus on the features, if you are selling to a B2B market focusing on the benefits is the way to go. B2C is about how you make them feel. B2B is about how you save them time and money.

Use social sites like Pinterest and Instagram to showcase photos of your products. Make sure the photos are good quality and really show the craftsmanship of your product. Product testimonials can help you in getting consumers interested in purchasing your product. Your testimonials don't always have to be written, how about utilize video technology and really add an impactful statement. The video is also great for showcasing a demonstration. Evaluate your marketing channels. Are they reaching your intended audience? Are there other channels you could try? Think about it, if you are marketing to young mothers you will find them in very different spots than you would 50-year-old men. Why not brainstorm and explore some new channels? Are you collecting reviews and ratings on your product? Reviews play a big role with consumers when it comes to decision-making.



Service Marketing Tips

Take a look at your marketing message, how are you competing? Service businesses tend to see great results when their marketing message is geared towards the value that they provide.