Marketing Jobs with the Best Future Outlook

Are you looking to start your career path in marketing or perhaps even make a career shift and find something that really inspires you?

The landscape of marketing has changed over the last decade. Many of the positions that are in demand where not around in the beginning of 2000. You don't have to be a new graduate to land one of these jobs, you just have to understand them and use your marketing experience to hone the skills necessary to become an expert in these areas.

Areas that everyone should keep an eye on include the areas of digital marketing, multichannel marketing, and ecommerce. We've seen growth in jobs that intertwine the technical with marketing skills, so companies are looking for individuals that can bring both to the table. It doesn't mean that you have to be a programmer, but you have to understand and have a strong grasp of the technical fundamentals.

As a marketing professional, you have no choice but to get involved in the digital world if you want to continue to grow your career and be employable in the future.

Digital Marketing

Digital spending is booming, and more companies are putting their dollars towards digital marketing rather than the traditional marketing techniques they used in the past. According to eMarketer, a record $9.3 billon dollars was spent on internet advertising. Digital marketing includes social media, copywriting, analytics, creative design, mobile marketing including application development.

Common titles in digital marketing include:

Digital Marketing Specialist

Digital or Online Marketing Manager

Digital Marketing Copywriter

Digital Marketing Analyst

Digital Product Manager

Digital Marketing Project Manager

Multichannel Marketing

Multichannel marketing is becoming extremely important because we as consumers expect it.

Multichannel marketing is offering consumers more than one way to purchase a product or a service. For example, a product being offered in a retail store as well as being offered online. Can you see how having someone who specializes in this type of marketing would be valuable?

Multichannel marketing can also involve using partners to sell services and goods. These partners could be consultants, repackagers, affiliates and even retailers. I like the way that Eddie Bauer describes multichannel marketing - "brick, click and flip." Brick meaning retail stores, click meaning online shopping and flip standing for their catalog marketing efforts.

Common titles in multichannel marketing include:

Business Technology Manager

Multichannel Marketing Manager

Mulichannel Integration Manager

Channel Marketing Specialist

Multichannel Analyst

Channel Marketing Director

Ecommerce Marketing

If I would have mentioned ecommerce 15 years ago, many would have had no idea what I was talking about. People buying online?