Leadership Tips

#L1 Fix The Problem, Not The Blame.

#L2 Tell People What You Want, Not How To Do It.

#L3 Manage the function, not the paperwork.

#L4 Don't DO Anything.

#L5 You never have to make up for a good start.



#L6 Get out of your office.

#L7 Lead by example.

#L8 Delegate the easy stuff.

#L9 Don't get caught up in looking good.

#L10 Quality is just conformance to requirements.

#L11 Learn from the mistakes of others.

#L12 Set S.M.A.R.T. Goals.

#L13 Set an example.

#L14 Know Your GPM.

#L15 Train Your Supervisors.

#L16 You Can't Listen With Your Mouth Open.

#L17 Practice what you preach.

#L18 Leaders create change.

#L19 Don't Limit Yourself.

#L20 Anyone can steer the ship in calm waters.

#L21 You have to make a difference.

Personal Development Tips

#P1 Be on time for ALL your appointments.

#P2 Stop And Smell The Roses.

#P3 Be Careful Who You Step On On Your Way Up.

#P4 You Are Not Smarter Than Everybody.



#P5 Get Involved.

#P6 Do Your Homework.

#P7 It's not how hard you work, it's what you get done.

#P8 Learn from the mistakes of others.

#P9 Focus your energies.

#P10 Work On Your Weaknesses First.

#P11 Dare to Dream.

#P12 Don't Limit Yourself.

#P13 Anyone can steer the ship in calm waters.

#P14 You have to make a difference.

Business Management Tips

#B1 Identify All Your Stakeholders.

#B2 Appropriate technology can help.

#B3 It is easier to save a dollar than to earn a dollar.

#B4 In every business there are a handful of key success factors.



#B5 Don't Be An Ostrich.

#B6 The lack of a succession plan kills most family businesses.

#B7 Business Is Not A Tightrope.

#B8 Don't Get Lost In The Steps.

#B9 Do Your Homework.

#B10 Structure follows Strategy.

#B11 You get what you pay for.

#B12 Train Your Supervisors.

#B13 Appearance Does Matter.

#B14 Change Or Die.

#B15 Practice what you preach.

#B16 You can't "cost cut" your way to greatness..



Motivation Tips

#Mv1 Want More Innovation?

#Mv2 Don't Be A Demotivator.

#Mv3 Your greatest resource is your people.

#Mv4 Keep the flame alive.

#Mv5 Listen to your employees.

#Mv6 Don't Spray The Apes.



#Mv7 People Aren't Mushrooms.

#Mv8 Get your people involved.

#Mv9 Actively Listen.

#Mv10 Three Essentials of Quality Customer Service.

Marketing Management Tips

#M1 Your biggest business challenge is your competition.

#M2 Follow Through On Sales Promises.

#M3 If you're not #1.

#M4 Move your Receptionist.

#M5 Early to Bed, Early to Rise...