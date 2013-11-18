How to Write a Marketing Brief

A marketing brief is used to lay the framework and foundation of a marketing initiative or campaign. This brief should give creative directors and copywriters what they need to know in order to carry out the plan. It also provides a “control” function. It enables you to verify marketing results at the end of the campaign and make a determination on whether or not it was successful. It can also ensure that your campaign is launched on time and if not you’ll be able to verify delays.

A good marketing brief can be the difference between success and failure. It can be used for internal use within your company or external use to share with outside resources such as your ad agency, copywriters or graphic designers. While this document will take time to create, it can be used to get everyone involved on the same page. I personally like to draft a marketing brief, share it with our outside resources, and then hold a kick-off call. This can eliminate any confusion or obscurity.

When constructing your marketing brief, remember that a marketing brief should serve the following purpose:

Explain and communicate the purpose of the marketing initiative.

Set the numerical and measurements for success in the campaign.

Set the tone of the message and identify the targeted segments.

Identify and set the goals of the marketing initiative.

You may be wondering what the difference is between a creative brief and a marketing brief.

Creative briefs are often seen as too generic, complicated or hard to complete. Your marketing brief should enable you to streamline the process and paint a clear picture of your marketing objectives and goals.

Keys to an effective marketing brief is to make it easy to follow, engaging, relevant, and factual.

Your requirements must be clear in order to end up with a result that not only satisfies you, but one you are happy with.

Remember when creating your brief to stay away from using acronyms, industry lingo or jargon that those reading the brief might have trouble understanding.

As you go through the following marketing brief requirements, keep in mind that your marketing brief is meant to present a statement of objectives and a plan of action. Marketing briefs can be used for public relations campaigns, advertising campaigns, positioning campaign, websites, marketing communications and more.

Ok, let’s get started. What should you include in your marketing brief?

Brief background of the company and product and/or service you offer. If your marketing brief has been created specifically for outside resources, don’t make assumptions. Take time to include a brief background of the company as well the product and/or service you are marketing. Reasons and objectives for marketing brief. What’s the purpose of the marketing brief? What are you trying to accomplish?