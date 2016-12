How to Expand Access to Clean Energy Financing

Imagining futures is a fundamental activity of the human psyche.

Apocalyptic blockbusters flood movie theaters every summer, technologists imagine how silicon will next transform our lives (I’m still waiting for my flying car), and political analysts predict how elections might reshape our country. One future that we are realizing nearly as quickly as we imagine it is clean energy as a solution to climate change.

Solar energy has tripled in capacity in the last eight years, rapidly outpacing fossil fuels. But as we fight climate change, we must ultimately remember those who are disproportionately harmed by environmental crises. In a recent Solutions Journal article Gregory Rosenthal and Marjeela Basij-Rasikh remind us, “the fight of workers, women, farmers, indigenous peoples, and so many others—not just for survival, but for vibrant and resilient communities—represents the many manifestations of environmentalism across the world.” As we create the future we imagine, we must challenge ourselves to not only make a clean energy future, but an equal energy future as well.

Solar “Revolution”?

New financing models have driven an explosion in the growth of solar projects across the United States. However, in order to qualify for these financing models, customers must fit a unique profile: home or building owners that have unshaded rooftops and excellent credit.

If you’re lucky enough to fit this profile, hosting a solar installation can have wonderful benefits: lower cost, fixed energy prices; increased home value; renewable energy credits; and, most importantly, bragging rights.

While the coverage of the solar industry in the past few years paints a glowing white knight defending the earth from the dark scourge of the fossil fuel industry, what is often unmentioned is to whom the spoils of this victory go (of which I am guilty).

Solar’s growth has been spectacularly valuable for homeowners who are seeing cost savings on their energy bills, big businesses like Wal-Mart and Ikea that have installed hundreds of MW of solar to cut energy prices in their big-box stores, and solar companies that have developed profitable and scalable business models. But often left out of the narrative are those people who could be benefiting the most from cleaner, cheaper energy.

Nearly 40 percent of US households earn less than $40,000 per year, but these households have enjoyed less than five percent of solar installations. Low-income families have trouble securing financing for solar installations because they tend to have smaller savings, less income to borrow against and lower credit scores. But low-income households are actually the ones that could benefit most from the financial savings solar provides as their electric bills account for 6% of family expenses compared to 2% for wealthier households on average. It’s like reserving cheap, healthy food only for the wealthy (oh wait…).