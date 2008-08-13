How To Create Impactful Press Kits

First thing's first. What exactly is a press kit? Well, the accepted description is:

"A package of promotional material provided to members of the press to brief them, especially about a product, service, or candidate."

That really is a broad term though, and if that's all you have to go on, you won't be creating press kits that have the impact they're supposed to. So, let's look a little deeper into the actual components that can make up a press kit, and how to assemble one that gives your product or service the best chance of free publicity.

Creating Your Press Kit

Luckily, or not depending on your perspective, there's no rule book on creating press kits that say ​what components you must include in your own media kit. Your press kits will vary based on what you're using your PR to promote and the type of venue where you'll be distributing your press kit.

What you do include is a very important decision because a press kit is an easy way to put the spotlight on you or your business. You can even think of it as your company's greatest hits compilation because you're compiling the info you want the media to know about you and your products and services into one tidy package.

The main press kit components you'll want to consider are:

1. A Press Release

Your press kit's press release details why you've made a press kit in the first place. If you've got a new product, the press kit helps introduce it. If your company is merging with another, the press kit announces it.

You can include multiple press releases in your press kit. For example, a trade show press kit might contain a company merger press release, three new product press releases and a press release announcing a new CEO.

Don't pack your press kit with more than one press release just because you can. If you're sending a press kit to an editor, you'll probably only need one press release.

If you're handing out your press kit at a trade show, multiple press releases inside aren't uncommon.

2. A Brief Letter/Table of Contents

A brief letter and/or a table of contents is especially helpful for a trade show press kit where you may have multiple types of content inside. Your letter can be addressed to the media thanking them for their interest in your company and then you can provide a summary of what's included.



Be sure to make your media contact's name and contact info clear on this page since it will be the first one the press will see. All of these elements help your content come together and feel much more organized than just some papers stuffed into a folder.

3. A Brochure

Many PR pros use press kits to announce a new product and you can include your brochure also. Brochures are especially helpful to explain your product/service outside of a simple press release.

For a trade show press kit, you can include a number of brochures that give the editor/reporter a large amount of information about your product/service.

This helps them determine if they even want to cover what you're offering up for free media exposure.

4. Product Samples

If your product is small enough, a product sample is a great addition to your press kit. This gives editors and reporters the chance to test the product out on their own.

If your product is too big and you'll be holding a demonstration at your facility, include that information so the editor/reporter can come to your location and get their hands on your products. Or if your trade show booth is having a demo, that's another great way to give a mass amount of editors and reporters from around the country a way to see your product in action.

5. Past Press Coverage

If you've received free media coverage, you can include a sheet that details those media outlets. Some companies like to include copies of articles written about them in their press kit. Just don't go overboard.

If you're including articles, a few pages will be more than enough content for your press kit. Determine if a simple sheet identifying these outlets instead would better serve your press kit and the editor/reporter.

6. A Fact Sheet

A fact sheet can be a great addition to a press kit because it details features, benefits, and other specific information in a way that educates the reporter or editor about your company and/or products with quick hits of info. Fact sheets can be used for product launches, press kits about new hires, news conferences and other areas where you want to give the editor key bits of facts that they may want to use word for word.

7. Company Background

Writing a company history page can be valuable for all of your future press kits. This background details your company's beginnings - where you've been and where you're going. Be sure to update it with recent accomplishments and other good news in your history.



8. Executive Bios

A new CEO. A new PR executive. New company launch. New members on your board of directors. Even a press kit about a company merger.

Executive bios, along with high-resolution images, give the editor much-needed background information about the people behind the company. Some publications print a bio word for word so write the bio in the third person point of view rather than first person point of view.



9. A Quote Sheet

Your media contact's info should be very easy for any editor to find for additional questions about your press kit. But a quote sheet can also be used to give busy editors quotes they need to complete an article without tracking down a company's PR person.

A quote sheet can feature quotes from your executives, product developers, even the PR contact. One sheet of quotes can answer the most obvious questions an editor's likely to have and can be put in a quote that sounds professional and informative. You want each quote to look good on paper since that quote could be used verbatim in print.



10. Hi-Res Images on a Flash Drive

Are images relevant to your press kit?

If so, be sure they are high-resolution images, stored on a very handy media device like a flash drive, or CD/DVD.

You can also include high-res images on your Web site for the media to download as well. Just be sure to include the direct link to your image gallery in your press kit materials.



11. CD, DVD, Software and Video

These materials can be costly when you're creating press kits in mass numbers.