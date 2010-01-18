It's difficult to start a business, let alone learn how to market it. It's not uncommon for new and small business owners to find themselves in the marketing role and quickly becoming overwhelmed. Don't worry, I'm here to help. There are marketing basics that are important to every small business owner. Marketing is not an expense, it's an investment, and it's important to have a clear understanding of where to start investing.

If you can get this, you are one step ahead.

By the end of this series, you'll have a clear understanding of not only what marketing is and why you should do it, but you'll also be well on your way to creating your own marketing plan. With a plan in hand and a basic understanding, you will have taken the risk out of where you're putting those marketing dollars.

We often hear about marketing and when we own a business we know it's something we are supposed to do, but what is marketing? There are so many definitions that describe marketing as small business owners understanding what it is can leave us confused. We hear about sales, advertising, public relations, and marketing. Is there a difference? There is a difference and when that difference is understood it's easier to understand what tasks should be handled by specific roles within the company and under the specific actions entitled marketing.

Good marketing is critical to the success of any business and understanding what it is will help your small business get started on the right foot.

Many companies view marketing as an expense. The truth is when a business understands the importance and the role it plays in growing a business it's clear on why it should be considered an investment.

Marketing is crucial when it comes to gaining the attention of prospective consumers and clients, developing products or service demand and turning those prospective consumers into customers. Marketing has an effect on your sales, pricing, promotions and your advertising strategies. When understanding the importance of marketing you can use it to promote the ongoing transition of your services and products to the consumer; this can create success in your small business.

Market research helps you to determine how your product or service will be accepted among different demographics. This information can help you in establishing which segment of consumers will have an interest in your product and services and ultimately end up purchasing from you. You can use market research to gain specific information such as determining the age group, gender, location, and income level of potential customers that you should target using your marketing message. Market research enables you to create a marketing plan for your small business that is not only effective but also cost efficient.