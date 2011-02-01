The equivalent of the Fortune 500 list which focuses exclusively on the U.S. restaurant industry is published by QSR magazine each year. Called the "QSR 50," this annual ranking list reveals the 50 largest quick service and fast casual restaurant chains in terms of total annual U.S. domestic revenue.

This multi-year comparison of the QSR 50 list reveals that the largest restaurant chains in the U.S. are also the largest restaurant chains in the world and the restaurant chains ranked at the top of the QSR 50 list in 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009 and 2008 aren't going to lose their revenue dominance to any up and coming restaurant chains any time soon.

There’s not a lot of movement that happens on the QSR list from year to year because the largest U.S. restaurant chains are all pretty steady in their growth and revenue figures, although there were a few exceptions to that in the 2013 QSR 50 ranking list.

The biggest news in the Top Ten QSR Restaurant rankings for 2013 is the swap between Chick-fil-A and KFC. Chick-fil-A took over the #9 ranking with and pushed KFC down to #10. The Colonel fell in the ranks after Chick-fil-A managed to put just $22 million more in its cash registers. This is big fast food cockfight news in the world of secret spices.

What follows are the domestic revenue rankings for the largest U.S. quick service and fast casual retail restaurants. The numbers next to the date indicate the ranking position of the restaurant chain, out of 50 chains included in the list. This aggregated list is arranged alphabetically by restaurant name.

Jamba Juice joined the list for the first time, along with Moe’s Southwest Grill and Wingstop.



QSR 50 Multi-year Comparison - Largest U.S. Quick Service and Fast Casual Restaurants According to Revenue 2008 - 2013:

Blimpie



2007 - 50



Bojangles'

2014 - 27

2013 - 29

2012 - 31

2011 - 31

2010 - 31

2009 - 34

2008 - 34



2014 - 39

2013 - 42

2012 - 40

2011 - 41

2010 - 39

2009 - 31

2008 - 29



2014 - 5

2013 - 5

2012 - 5

2011 - 3

2010 - 3

2009 - 3

2008 - 2

2007 - 2



2014 - 49

2013 - 47

2012 - 48

2011 - 47

2010 - 43

2009 - 42

2008 - 42



2014 - 14

2013 - 24

2012 - 22

2011 - 23

2010 - 22

2009 - 21

2008 - 21



Checkers/Rally’s

2014 - 32

2013 - 35

2012 - 34

2011 - 34

2010 - 30

2009 - 30

2008 - 30



2014 - 9

2013 - 9

2012 - 10

2011 - 11

2010 - 12

2009 - 14

2008 - 14

2007 - 14



Chipotle

2014 - 15

2013 - 16

2012 - 17

2011 - 18

2010 - 21

2009 - 22

2008 - 24

2007 - 25



Church's Chicken

2014 - 30

2013 - 28

2012 - 28

2011 - 26

2010 - 26

2009 - 25

2008 - 26



Cici's Pizza

2014 - No ranking

2013 - 46

2012 - 43

2011 - 39

2010 - 38

2009 - 36

2008 - 33



Cold Stone Creamery



2011 - 49

2010 - 47

2009 - 46

2008 - 41

2006 - 43

2005 - 50



Culver's

2014 - 28

2013 - 31

2012 - 32

2011 - 33

2010 - 32

2009 - 32

2008 - 31



Dairy Queen

2014 - 19

2013 - 18

2012 - 16

2011 - 16

2010 - 16

2009 - 16

2008 - 15



Del Taco

2014 - 35

2013 - 37

2012 - 37

2011 - 36

2010 - 37

2009 - 38

2008 - 36



Domino's Pizza

2014 - 12

2013 - 13

2012 - 12

2011 - 12

2010 - 14

2009 - 13

2008 - 12



Dunkin Donuts