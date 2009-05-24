No matter how committed a retailer is to its customer service, at some time in every retail location mistakes will happen. Expectations won't get met and customers will be disappointed. In these moments, customers care less about why the failure happened and more about how you and your employees handle the situation, or what is known as your customer service failure response and recovery strategy.

And fixing the problem is only half of the strategy.

Customer Service Failure Response and Recovery

How you recover from your mistake can make or break your relationship with your customer. It's not just about fixing the problem, but how you fix it. A solid customer service failure response is the best customer loyalty program that any retail organization can have.

Those retail organizations that truly value customer satisfaction prepare their employees with service recovery strategies that include an immediate and appropriate service failure response. The best service recovery strategies can fix mistakes, repair relationships, and build trust. The worst responses will almost certainly result in a loss of both customers and brand reputation. The retail and restaurant chains on "Customer Best," '"Most Reputable," and "Most Valuable" lists are the ones that customers can trust to make things right when things go wrong.

Real Life Example of the Power of Great Failure Response

One of my regular restaurant haunts is the Corner Bakery. It’s a quick-serve sandwich/soup/salad restaurant chain that’s almost as fast as fast food, but with menu choices that are more real and fresh. I’ve been to several of their restaurants in more than one state, and besides the free Wi-Fi which makes it an easy working lunch destination, it’s the high quality of the Corner Bakery food, the consistency of the Corner Bakery menu, and the above average service that’s impressed me the most.

But one day, I stopped at a Corner Bakery restaurant on my way home to grab an early dinner instead of sitting in rush hour traffic. I ordered a scrambled egg sandwich from their breakfast menu and even though (at the time) they weren't an all-day breakfast kind of place, they didn’t even hesitate to comply with my request. When my order was delivered, though, there were things on my sandwich that I didn’t order. As soon as I walked back up to the counter with my plate in hand, before I said anything, the cashier, Monica, said, “You didn’t want ham!”

Not only did the cooks have to make a breakfast item at the wrong time of day, now they had to make it twice for the same customer. Shortly after, Monica walked up to my table with a new steaming hot sandwich in one hand and a big hunk of my favorite chocolate cake in the other hand. (Besides being friendly, apparently the Corner Bakery employees are psychic too!)



What happened next is something I rarely experience as a customer. Monica said, “I’m sorry for the mixup.” No excuses.