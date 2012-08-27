Customers know it when they feel it. There's something that's different about the Costco Wholesale Warehouse experience. It's the physical space, the products, the services, the people, the exclusivity the... something more. The average customer can't identify it, but it's the compassionate culture, the ethical mission and the vision and values woven throughout the Costco culture that they sense with all their senses in every Costco Wholesale Warehouse experience.

The Costco Mission Statement

"Costco's mission is to continually provide our members with quality goods and services at the lowest possible prices.achieve our mission we will conduct our business with the following Code of Ethics in mind:

Obey the law

Take care of our members

Take care of our employees

Respect our vendors

If we do these four things throughout our organization, then we will realize our ultimate goal, which is to reward our shareholders."

When you know what you're looking for, it's easy to see that the Costco Mission is achieved every day by the Costco employee team. What's not so easy to see - but is important to remember - is that the Costco mission was founded by its founders.

The Ethics in Costco's Mission from Co-Founder Jeffrey Brotman

Outside of the state of Washington, Jeffrey Brotman might be the less famous co-founder of Costco, but that doesn't mean he was the less influential co-founder.

When looking at Brotman's life experience, it's easy to see how much influence he had on the Costco Code of Ethics which is a key part of its corporate mission, vision, and values.

Jeffery Brotman was born in 1942 to Bernie and Pearl Brotman in Tacoma, Washington. Jeffery's father was a retailer. During childhood, Jeff learned the core value of helping those in need who couldn’t help themselves.

He was raised Jewish and his personal values were influenced by his Rabbi in and his parents.

Like his father, Jeff played football in high school, where he was influenced by discipline, teamwork, and leadership. Jeff attended University of Washing and received a degree in political science in 1964. He practiced law briefly while finishing his studies, but also worked his way through school in a retail job at Bernie’s Clothing Store.

Even though he had attended law school specifically to avoid following in his father’s retailing footsteps, Brotman ended up opening a chain of men’s clothing stores with his brother Michael. He was an investor in other retail businesses lie Starbucks and Garden Botanica, but it wasn’t until he founded Costco with James Sinegal that he was able to use his leadership vision and values to create major success in the business world.

Jim Sinegal's Self-Made Success in the Legendary Costco Culture

James Sinegal was born January 1, 1936, to a Catholic family. As early as can be remembered Jim wanted to become a doctor, but his low grades in school prevented him from being able to get into medical school.