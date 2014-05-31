<p>Think about the brands that you know well, and perhaps even love. Chances are, it&#39;s not just a brand name you&#39;re recalling, but a tagline, too. Almost every single brand, product and large corporation has some kind of tagline. Some are timeless, others get replaced every decade, or even sooner if it’s just not resonating with the public.</p><h3><strong>So...What Exactly Is a Tagline?</strong></h3><p><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/when-taglines-get-lost-in-translation-39241" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="1">Taglines</a> (also called straplines, tags, slogans, or brand lines) can be inspirational, like a product philosophy, or they can be something fun and memorable. While some can impel you to be better, do more, or go further, others are simply a fun play on words. The generally accepted description of a tagline is:</p><blockquote><p>A variant of a branding slogan, a tagline can be used in marketing materials and advertising. The idea behind the concept is to create<strong> a memorable dramatic phrase </strong>that will sum up the tone and premise of an audio/visual product, or to <strong>reinforce and strengthen the audience&#39;s memory </strong>of a literary product.</p></blockquote><p>Over the years, thousands and thousands of taglines have come and gone, but some are legendary. Here, in no particular order (although Nike is clearly number one, and always will be), are 50 of the best taglines from brands around the world. Most are American brands, but you may spot a few from other countries in there. It&#39;s also worth noting that the tagline from DeBeers was, and is, part of a strategy to artificially increase the value of diamonds. It has worked. <br/> </p><h3><strong>The TOP 50 Advertising Taglines Ever</strong></h3><p><em>(After polling many colleagues, professionals, and consumers, the following list of 50 taglines has been created. You may not agree with it. You may think some brands are missing, or some don&#39;t deserve to be on the list.)</em></p><ol><li><strong>JUST DO IT – <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/simple-advice-on-how-to-make-a-logo-1794590" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="2">Nike</a>, 1988</strong></li><li><strong>A DIAMOND IS FOREVER – DeBeers, 1948</strong></li><li><strong>WHERE’S THE BEEF – Wendy’s, 1984</strong></li><li><strong>WE TRY HARDER – <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/is-it-a-good-strategy-to-call-out-your-competitors-39280" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="3">Avis</a>, 1962</strong></li><li><strong>PROBABLY THE BEST LAGER IN THE WORLD – Carlsberg, 1973</strong></li><li><strong>ALL BECAUSE THE LADY LOVES MILK TRAY – Cadbury UK, 1968</strong></li><li><strong>THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE – BMW, 1975</strong></li><li><strong>MAYBE SHE’S BORN WITH IT – MAYBE IT’S MAYBELLINE – L’Oreal, 1991</strong></li><li><strong>DON’T LEAVE HOME WITHOUT IT – American Express, 1975</strong></li><li><strong>THE LISTENING BANK – Midland Bank, 1990</strong></li><li><strong>THE BANK THAT LIKES TO SAY YES – Trustee Savings Bank (TSB), 1980</strong></li><li><strong>BEANZ MEANZ HEINZ – Heinz, 1967</strong></li><li><strong>A MARS A DAY HELPS YOU WORK, REST AND PLAY – Mars, 1980</strong></li><li><strong>HAVE A BREAK. HAVE A KIT KAT. – Rowntree, 1957</strong></li><li><strong>THE PAUSE THAT REFRESHES – <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/is-it-a-good-strategy-to-call-out-your-competitors-39280" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="4">Coca Cola</a>, 1927</strong></li><li><strong>GOOD TO THE LAST DROP – Maxwell House, 1959</strong></li><li><strong>CAN YOU EAT THREE SHREDDED WHEAT? – Nabisco, 1970s</strong></li><li><strong>I BET HE DRINKS CARLING BLACK LABEL – Carling, 1971</strong></li><li><strong>DOES SHE…OR DOESN’T SHE? – Clairol, 1964</strong></li><li><strong>IT’S NOT TV, IT’S HBO – HBO, 1997</strong></li><li><strong>HELLO TOSH, GOTTA TOSHIBA – Toshiba, 1984</strong></li><li><strong>THINK DIFFERENT – <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/simple-advice-on-how-to-make-a-logo-1794590" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="5">Apple</a>, 1990s</strong></li><li><strong>IT TAKES A LICKING AND KEEPS ON TICKING – Times, 1950s</strong></li><li><strong>CENTRAL HEATING FOR KIDS – Ready Brek, 1980s</strong></li><li><strong>YOU’RE IN GOOD HANDS – Allstate, 1950s</strong></li><li><strong>MELTS IN YOUR MOUTH, NOT IN YOUR HANDS – M&amp;Ms, 1950s</strong></li><li><strong>WHEN IT ABSOLUTELY, POSITIVELY HAS TO BE THERE OVERNIGHT – FedEx, 1982</strong></li><li><strong>REACH OUT AND TOUCH SOMEONE – AT&amp;T, 1979</strong></li><li><strong>THE UNCOLA – 7UP, 1973</strong></li><li><strong>LET YOUR FINGERS DO THE WALKING – Yellow Pages, 1964</strong></li><li><strong>THE OTHER WHITE MEAT – Pork, 1986</strong></li><li><strong>I LOVE NEW YORK – NY State Dept., 1977</strong></li><li><strong>HAVE A COKE AND A SMILE – Coca Cola, 1979</strong></li><li><strong>HAVE IT YOUR WAY – Burger King, 1973</strong></li><li><strong>I CAN’T BELIEVE I ATE THE WHOLE THING – Alka Seltzer, 1966</strong></li><li><strong>PLEASE DON’T SQUEEZE THE CHARMIN – <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/must-read-advertising-books-39302" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="6">Charmin</a>, 1964</strong></li><li><strong>WHAT HAPPENS HERE, STAYS HERE – Las Vegas, 2002</strong></li><li><strong>THERE ARE SOME THINGS MONEY CAN’T BUY. FOR EVERYTHING ELSE, THERE’S MASTERCARD – Mastercard, 1997</strong></li><li><strong>LIFTS AND SEPARATES – Playtex, 1930s</strong></li><li><strong>CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW – Verizon, 2002</strong></li><li><strong>BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS – Wheaties, 1930s</strong></li><li><strong>GO TO WORK ON AN EGG – Egg Marketing Board UK, 1950s</strong></li><li><strong>GOT MILK – California Milk Processor Board, 1993</strong></li><li><strong>TASTES GREAT, LESS FILLING – Miller Lite, 1974</strong></li><li><strong>IT’S THE REAL THING – Coca Cola, 1970</strong></li><li><strong>A LITTLE DAB’LL DO YA – Brylcreem, 1950s</strong></li><li><strong>DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE, DOUBLE YOUR FUN – Wrigley’s Doublemint, 1959</strong></li><li><strong>SHARE THE FANTASY – Chanel No. 5, 1979</strong></li><li><strong>THINK SMALL – Volkswagen, 1959</strong></li><li><strong>MMM MMM GOOD – Campbell’s Soup, 1930s</strong></li></ol><p>Now, after a century of great advertising, not every tagline could make it onto the list. Some notable runners up include “It’s So Simple” for Polaroid, “When it Rains it Pours” for Morton Salt, and “This Bud’s For You” for Budweiser. If you believe a corporation or brand should have been on this list, but didn&#39;t make it, please add it in the comments with your reason why it should be included. </p>