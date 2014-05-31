Think about the brands that you know well, and perhaps even love. Chances are, it's not just a brand name you're recalling, but a tagline, too. Almost every single brand, product and large corporation has some kind of tagline. Some are timeless, others get replaced every decade, or even sooner if it’s just not resonating with the public.

So...What Exactly Is a Tagline?

Taglines (also called straplines, tags, slogans, or brand lines) can be inspirational, like a product philosophy, or they can be something fun and memorable.

While some can impel you to be better, do more, or go further, others are simply a fun play on words. The generally accepted description of a tagline is:

A variant of a branding slogan, a tagline can be used in marketing materials and advertising. The idea behind the concept is to create a memorable dramatic phrase that will sum up the tone and premise of an audio/visual product, or to reinforce and strengthen the audience's memory of a literary product.

Over the years, thousands and thousands of taglines have come and gone, but some are legendary. Here, in no particular order (although Nike is clearly number one, and always will be), are 50 of the best taglines from brands around the world. Most are American brands, but you may spot a few from other countries in there. It's also worth noting that the tagline from DeBeers was, and is, part of a strategy to artificially increase the value of diamonds.

It has worked.



The TOP 50 Advertising Taglines Ever

(After polling many colleagues, professionals, and consumers, the following list of 50 taglines has been created. You may not agree with it. You may think some brands are missing, or some don't deserve to be on the list.)

JUST DO IT – Nike, 1988 A DIAMOND IS FOREVER – DeBeers, 1948

WHERE’S THE BEEF – Wendy’s, 1984 WE TRY HARDER – Avis, 1962 PROBABLY THE BEST LAGER IN THE WORLD – Carlsberg, 1973 ALL BECAUSE THE LADY LOVES MILK TRAY – Cadbury UK, 1968 THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE – BMW, 1975 MAYBE SHE’S BORN WITH IT – MAYBE IT’S MAYBELLINE – L’Oreal, 1991 DON’T LEAVE HOME WITHOUT IT – American Express, 1975 THE LISTENING BANK – Midland Bank, 1990 THE BANK THAT LIKES TO SAY YES – Trustee Savings Bank (TSB), 1980 BEANZ MEANZ HEINZ – Heinz, 1967 A MARS A DAY HELPS YOU WORK, REST AND PLAY – Mars, 1980 HAVE A BREAK. HAVE A KIT KAT. – Rowntree, 1957 THE PAUSE THAT REFRESHES – Coca Cola, 1927 GOOD TO THE LAST DROP – Maxwell House, 1959 CAN YOU EAT THREE SHREDDED WHEAT? – Nabisco, 1970s I BET HE DRINKS CARLING BLACK LABEL – Carling, 1971 DOES SHE…OR DOESN’T SHE? – Clairol, 1964 IT’S NOT TV, IT’S HBO – HBO, 1997 HELLO TOSH, GOTTA TOSHIBA – Toshiba, 1984 THINK DIFFERENT – Apple, 1990s IT TAKES A LICKING AND KEEPS ON TICKING – Times, 1950s CENTRAL HEATING FOR KIDS – Ready Brek, 1980s YOU’RE IN GOOD HANDS – Allstate, 1950s