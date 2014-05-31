The 50 Best Advertising Taglines Ever

Nike Just Do It
Think about the brands that you know well, and perhaps even love. Chances are, it's not just a brand name you're recalling, but a tagline, too. Almost every single brand, product and large corporation has some kind of tagline. Some are timeless, others get replaced every decade, or even sooner if it’s just not resonating with the public.

So...What Exactly Is a Tagline?

Taglines (also called straplines, tags, slogans, or brand lines) can be inspirational, like a product philosophy, or they can be something fun and memorable.

While some can impel you to be better, do more, or go further, others are simply a fun play on words. The generally accepted description of a tagline is:

A variant of a branding slogan, a tagline can be used in marketing materials and advertising. The idea behind the concept is to create a memorable dramatic phrase that will sum up the tone and premise of an audio/visual product, or to reinforce and strengthen the audience's memory of a literary product.

Over the years, thousands and thousands of taglines have come and gone, but some are legendary. Here, in no particular order (although Nike is clearly number one, and always will be), are 50 of the best taglines from brands around the world. Most are American brands, but you may spot a few from other countries in there. It's also worth noting that the tagline from DeBeers was, and is, part of a strategy to artificially increase the value of diamonds.

It has worked. 
 

The TOP 50 Advertising Taglines Ever

(After polling many colleagues, professionals, and consumers, the following list of 50 taglines has been created. You may not agree with it. You may think some brands are missing, or some don't deserve to be on the list.)

  1. JUST DO IT – Nike, 1988
  2. A DIAMOND IS FOREVER – DeBeers, 1948
  1. WHERE’S THE BEEF – Wendy’s, 1984
  2. WE TRY HARDER – Avis, 1962
  3. PROBABLY THE BEST LAGER IN THE WORLD – Carlsberg, 1973
  4. ALL BECAUSE THE LADY LOVES MILK TRAY – Cadbury UK, 1968
  5. THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE – BMW, 1975
  6. MAYBE SHE’S BORN WITH IT – MAYBE IT’S MAYBELLINE – L’Oreal, 1991
  7. DON’T LEAVE HOME WITHOUT IT – American Express, 1975
  8. THE LISTENING BANK – Midland Bank, 1990
  9. THE BANK THAT LIKES TO SAY YES – Trustee Savings Bank (TSB), 1980
  10. BEANZ MEANZ HEINZ – Heinz, 1967
  11. A MARS A DAY HELPS YOU WORK, REST AND PLAY – Mars, 1980
  12. HAVE A BREAK. HAVE A KIT KAT. – Rowntree, 1957
  13. THE PAUSE THAT REFRESHES – Coca Cola, 1927
  14. GOOD TO THE LAST DROP – Maxwell House, 1959
  15. CAN YOU EAT THREE SHREDDED WHEAT? – Nabisco, 1970s
  16. I BET HE DRINKS CARLING BLACK LABEL – Carling, 1971
  17. DOES SHE…OR DOESN’T SHE? – Clairol, 1964
  18. IT’S NOT TV, IT’S HBO – HBO, 1997
  19. HELLO TOSH, GOTTA TOSHIBA – Toshiba, 1984
  20. THINK DIFFERENT – Apple, 1990s
  21. IT TAKES A LICKING AND KEEPS ON TICKING – Times, 1950s
  22. CENTRAL HEATING FOR KIDS – Ready Brek, 1980s
  23. YOU’RE IN GOOD HANDS – Allstate, 1950s
  1. MELTS IN YOUR MOUTH, NOT IN YOUR HANDS – M&Ms, 1950s
  2. WHEN IT ABSOLUTELY, POSITIVELY HAS TO BE THERE OVERNIGHT – FedEx, 1982
  3. REACH OUT AND TOUCH SOMEONE – AT&T, 1979
  4. THE UNCOLA – 7UP, 1973
  5. LET YOUR FINGERS DO THE WALKING – Yellow Pages, 1964
  6. THE OTHER WHITE MEAT – Pork, 1986
  7. I LOVE NEW YORK – NY State Dept., 1977
  8. HAVE A COKE AND A SMILE – Coca Cola, 1979
  9. HAVE IT YOUR WAY – Burger King, 1973
  10. I CAN’T BELIEVE I ATE THE WHOLE THING – Alka Seltzer, 1966
  11. PLEASE DON’T SQUEEZE THE CHARMIN – Charmin, 1964
  12. WHAT HAPPENS HERE, STAYS HERE – Las Vegas, 2002
  13. THERE ARE SOME THINGS MONEY CAN’T BUY. FOR EVERYTHING ELSE, THERE’S MASTERCARD – Mastercard, 1997
  14. LIFTS AND SEPARATES – Playtex, 1930s
  15. CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW – Verizon, 2002
  16. BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS – Wheaties, 1930s
  17. GO TO WORK ON AN EGG – Egg Marketing Board UK, 1950s
  18. GOT MILK – California Milk Processor Board, 1993
  19. TASTES GREAT, LESS FILLING – Miller Lite, 1974
  20. IT’S THE REAL THING – Coca Cola, 1970
  21. A LITTLE DAB’LL DO YA – Brylcreem, 1950s
  22. DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE, DOUBLE YOUR FUN – Wrigley’s Doublemint, 1959
  23. SHARE THE FANTASY – Chanel No. 5, 1979
  24. THINK SMALL – Volkswagen, 1959
  25. MMM MMM GOOD – Campbell’s Soup, 1930s

Now, after a century of great advertising, not every tagline could make it onto the list. Some notable runners up include “It’s So Simple” for Polaroid, “When it Rains it Pours” for Morton Salt, and “This Bud’s For You” for Budweiser. If you believe a corporation or brand should have been on this list, but didn't make it, please add it in the comments with your reason why it should be included. 

