Question: When Does Apple Use Discounts, Deals, Sales & Promotions to Sell Apple Products?

The Apple retailing model is uniquely different from most of the largest retail chains in the world. Even though Apple products are sold by thousands of other retailers, Apple's own company-owned and operated retail stores have more sales per square foot than any other retail company in the world.

When the entire global retail industry was in a massive recession, Apple was not just surviving, it was thriving.

When Apple lost its main source of innovation with the death of its visionary founder, Steve Jobs, the company didn't die with him.

Apple retail stores threw out the traditional retailing rule book for merchandising, customer service, inventory, sales, store design, etc. In doing so, it not only achieved unprecedented retailing success for itself, Apple also disrupted the entire U.S. retail industry and became the retailing model by which all other retailers judged themselves.

Despite all those contrarian aspects about Apple retailing, the one thing that makes Apple completely different from every other retailer in the whole wide world is just one thing.

Apple doesn't do discounts.

Since Apple iPads, iPhones, iPods, and computers are some of the most sought after products in the world, it's not surpising that one of the most frequently asked question in the world is is “When does Apple Use discounts, deals, sales, or promotions to sell its products?"

Answer: If it was up to founder Steve Jobs the answer would be "Never." But the current correct answer is "Not Often."

Similar to the (now abandoned) no-discount pricing strategy at Abercrombie & Fitch, Apple has used a no-discount pricing strategy both with the products it sells in its own Apple retail stores and with the Apple products sold in all other retail chains like Wal-Mart and Best Buy.

Exceptions to the Apple No-Discount-Pricing Rule

According to long-term Apple Store employees, Apple usually offers some type of promotional deals, discounts, and product bundles during Black Friday Sales Week (which includes Cyber Monday). (Only the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York is open on Thanksgiving Day.)

What those Black Friday deals, discounts and product bundles might be is unknown even to Apple employees until the morning of Black Friday before the Apple retail stores open. Apple is one of the few U.S. retail chains that still has any any kind of mystery or secrecy associated with its Black Friday shopping event.

Retailers circumvent the no-discount mandate from Apple during the Christmas holiday shopping season by offering "bundles." Instead of lowering the price of the Apple product itself, other products (printers, software, accessories, etc.) are discounted or free with the purchase of an Apple product. Free gift cards that can be used for future store purchases are often part of a promotional bundle connected to the purchase of an Apple device.