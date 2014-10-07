All 2015 Store Closings - Stores Closed by U.S. Retail Industry Chains

*** BREAKING US RETAIL INDUSTRY NEWS JANUARY 16, 2016: Click for All Walmart, Kmart, JCPenney, Sears Store Closing Locations >>

Even before the end of the calendar year 2014, the largest U.S. retail chains had announced hundreds of store closings that will be happening in the calendar year 2015.

The U.S. teen apparel retail chain Wet Seal then made a big splash early in the 2015 calendar year when its employees created some high profile social media revenge in response to store closures that were scheduled with little notice to its employees.

Wet Seal had previously told its employees that it was not planning on closing stores but would be revitalizing, and reimagining its brand instead. Employees claimed the company's leaders lied about that so that there wouldn't be a mass employee exodus during the critical 2014 Christmas holiday shopping season.

Perhaps the Wet Seal leaders did lie. Or perhaps a $28.8 million default notice from creditor Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd. just changed their minds on January 2, 2015​. Whatever the truth is, many or all of Wet Seals retail stores will be closing in the U.S. in 2015, and it is likely to be just the start of some messy, complicated store closings expected from the largest U.S. retail chains in 2015.

The general opinion among U.S. retail consumers and casual U.S. retail industry observers are that store closings are “bad” and a sign of weakness, while store openings are “good” and a sign of growth, expansion, and success. The store closings by U.S. retail chains in 2015 are not so easily categorized.

Retail store closings in the U.S. have less to do with economic implications and more to do with sociological insights. Store closings are no longer about discretionary income as much as they are about consumer empowerment and how retail consumption is shapeshifting in response to rapidly changing consumer behaviors and preferences.

The amount of commercial retail store space in the U.S. grew 12% from 1970 to 2010. In a consumer-driven economy where approximately 70% of the GDP is dependent on the purchase of goods and services, this seems like a positive indicator of economic expansion and strength. But during that same time period, the population of the U.S. consumers only grew 52%. So rather than being a sign of economic stability, the number of retail stores in the U.S. is more of a sign of retail store supply exceeding retail store demand.

Does the U.S. marketplace need 50 square feet of retail space for every man, woman, and child within the country’s borders? The ongoing and steady post-recession stream of store closings since seems to indicate that the answer is “no.”