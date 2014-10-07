All 2015 Store Closings - Stores Closed by U.S. Retail Industry Chains

<p><strong>*** BREAKING US RETAIL INDUSTRY NEWS JANUARY 16, 2016: Click for <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/all-retail-stores-going-out-of-business-2892137" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="1">All Walmart, Kmart, JCPenney, Sears Store Closing Locations &gt;&gt;</a></strong></p><h3>More Store Closing Updates:</h3><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/macys-store-closings-2892434" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="2">All Macy&#39;s Store Closing Locations Revealed</a></strong></li><li><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/all-us-store-closings-2891888" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="3"><strong>2016 Store Closings - Complete Roundup</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/store-closings-by-state-2892743" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="4"><strong>State-by-State 2016 Store Closings</strong></a></li></ul><p>Even before the end of the calendar year 2014, the <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/worlds-largest-us-retail-chains-2892856" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="5">largest U.S. retail chains</a> had announced hundreds of store closings that will be happening in the calendar year 2015. The U.S. teen apparel retail chain Wet Seal then made a big splash early in the 2015 calendar year when its employees created some high profile social media revenge in response to store closures that were scheduled with little notice to its employees. </p><p>Wet Seal had previously told its employees that it was not planning on closing stores but would be revitalizing, and reimagining its brand instead. Employees claimed the company&#39;s leaders lied about that so that there wouldn&#39;t be a mass employee exodus during the critical 2014 Christmas holiday shopping season. </p><p>Perhaps the Wet Seal leaders did lie. Or perhaps a $28.8 million default notice from creditor Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd. just changed their minds on January 2, 2015. Whatever the truth is, many or all of Wet Seals retail stores will be closing in the U.S. in 2015, and it is likely to be just the start of some messy, complicated store closings expected from the<a href="https://www.thebalance.com/worlds-largest-us-retail-chains-2892856" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="6"> largest U.S. retail chains</a> in 2015.</p><p>The general opinion among U.S. retail consumers and casual <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/us-retail-industry-overview-2892699" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="7">U.S. retail industry</a> observers are that store closings are “bad” and a sign of weakness, while store openings are “good” and a sign of growth, expansion, and success. The store closings by U.S. retail chains in 2015 are not so easily categorized.</p><p>Retail store closings in the U.S. have less to do with economic implications and more to do with sociological insights. Store closings are no longer about discretionary income as much as they are about consumer empowerment and how retail consumption is shapeshifting in response to rapidly changing consumer behaviors and preferences. </p><p>The amount of commercial retail store space in the U.S. grew 12% from 1970 to 2010. In a consumer-driven economy where approximately 70% of the GDP is dependent on the purchase of goods and services, this seems like a positive indicator of economic expansion and strength. But during that same time period, the population of the U.S. consumers only grew 52%. So rather than being a sign of economic stability, the number of retail stores in the U.S. is more of a sign of retail store supply exceeding retail store demand. </p><p>Does the U.S. marketplace need 50 square feet of retail space for every man, woman, and child within the country’s borders? The ongoing and steady post-recession stream of store closings since seems to indicate that the answer is “no.” </p><p>It’s not that consumers haven’t been making money and spending it on retail goods and services since the <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/recession-vs-depression-definition-causes-and-stats-3306048" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="8">Great Recession</a>. Rather, it’s that consumers are losing interest in and patience for the retail store distribution model. The tedious and time-consuming process of slogging from store to store seeking “the perfect” whatever is becoming less of an entertaining recreational hobby, and more of an avoidable annoyance. Retail store closings in the U.S. are no longer a reflection of poor economic health, they are a reflection of an antiquated distribution system that is increasingly losing its appeal to the average consumer.</p><p>What follows is a complete, updated, and ongoing list of U.S. retail chains that are closing underperforming retail store locations, downsizing, or going bankrupt and out of business in the 2015 calendar year.</p><p><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/radio-shack-store-closing-2892640" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="9">Radio Shack</a>, Sears, Target, Wet Seal, Office Depot, and Barnes &amp; Noble are just some of the <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/worlds-largest-us-retail-chains-2892856" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="10">largest </a><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/worlds-largest-us-retail-chains-2892856" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="11">U.S. retail chains</a> that have announced store closings and downsizing plans for the calendar year of 2015. Most recently, American Apparel warned of significant store closings on the way and major retail chains like The Gap, Anna&#39;s Linens, and Family Dollar added triple-digit numbers to the 2015 Retail Store Closing Roundup. </p><p>What follows is a complete roundup of U.S. retail chain store closing plans, and total numbers of store closings that retail chains have announced will take place in the U.S. and globally. Information for this 2015 Store Closing List was obtained from reports made available to the general public through news reports, corporate documents, and company press releases, and will be compiled and aggregated as new information is released throughout 2015.</p><p>This 2015 U.S. Retail Store Closings list is arranged numerically according to the number of store closings. The number in the left column is the total number of stores that have been designated for closing in the calendar year of 2015 and beyond. <strong>The latest additions are indicated with bold lettering.</strong> This list was last updated on <strong>November 2, 2015.</strong></p><h3>2015 Store Closings - Complete List of U.S. Retailers Closing Stores, Downsizing Chains, and Retail Company Bankruptcies:</h3><p>1,784 Radio Shack (Chapter 11 bankruptcy)<br/><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/radio-shack-store-closing-2892640" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="12"><em>Click here for a state-by-state list of Radio Shack store closing locations &gt;&gt;</em></a></p><p>700 McDonald&#39;s</p><p>400 Office Depot / Office Max (by 2016)</p><p>359 Dots</p><p>338 Wet Seal</p><p>330 Family Dollar</p><p>300 Deb Shops</p><p><strong>296 <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/all-bankrupt-retailing-companies-2015-4061839" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="13">Great Atlantic &amp; Pacific Tea Company</a> (A&amp;P, Bankruptcy Liquidation)</strong></p><p>265 Body Central / Body Shop</p><p>250 Office Depot (2015)</p><p>225 Staples (through 2015)</p><p>223 Barnes &amp; Noble (through 2023)</p><p>200 Anna&#39;s Linens</p><p>200 Children’s Place (through 2017)</p><p>200 Walgreens (by 2017)</p><p>184 McDonald&#39;s (US)</p><p>180 <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/quotes-from-mike-jeffries-abercrombie-and-fitch-ceo-2892142" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="14">Abercrombie &amp; Fitch</a> (by 2015)</p><p>175 Aeropostale (“over the next several years”)</p><p>172 Simply Fashion</p><p>170 Jones Group (by mid-2014 )</p><p><strong>161 Fresh &amp; Easy Grocery Stores (Out of Business)</strong></p><p>150 American Eagle Outfitters (through 2017)</p><p>140 Gap / Gap Kids (2015)</p><p>133 Target, Canada (bankruptcy)</p><p>127 Jones New York Outlet</p><p>120 Chico’s (through 2017)</p><p>120 Izod</p><p><strong>100 Dunkin&#39; Donuts</strong></p><p>100 Pier One (through 2017)</p><p>98 Claire&#39;s (72 US, 26 Europe)</p><p>93 Frederick’s of Hollywood</p><p>92 Delia&#39;s</p><p>90 Stage Stores</p><p>80 Wolverine World Wide (2015 - Strike Rite &amp; Keds)</p><p>77 Sears (2015)</p><p>75 Aeropostale (through January 2015)</p><p>70 Coach (fiscal 2015)</p><p>66 Bottom Dollar Food</p><p>65 Future Shop (Best Buy Canada)</p><p>63 Pep Boys (“in the coming years”)</p><p>60 Pier One (fiscal 2016, ending February 2016)</p><p>55 Staples (2015)</p><p>54 Golf Galaxy (by 2016)</p><p>50 Advance Auto Parts</p><p>50 Express (through 2015)</p><p>50 Guess (through 2015)</p><p>50 Wet Seal</p><p>40 JCPenney</p><p>40 Gymboree</p><p>39 Einstein Bros. Bagels</p><p>38 Coco&#39;s Bakery</p><p>35 Carrow Restaurants</p><p>35 Gap / Gap Kids (2016)</p><p>32 C. Wonder</p><p>31 Tiger Direct</p><p>28 Kate Space Saturday &amp; Jack Spade</p><p>27 Haggen</p><p><strong>27 Quiksilver (Chapter 11 Bankruptcy)</strong></p><p>27 Tops Pharmacy (in-store)</p><p>26 Burger King</p><p>25 Build-A-Bear (through 2015)</p><p>25 A&amp;P / Pathmark (Bankruptcy)</p><p><strong>25 Wolverine World Wide (2016 - Strike Rite &amp; Keds)</strong></p><p>23 Boulange (Starbucks)</p><p>20 Boston Proper</p><p>20 Pick ’n Save (by 2017)</p><p>21 Cache</p><p>20 Bob Evans Restaurants</p><p>17 Christopher &amp; Banks</p><p>16 Macy&#39;s</p><p>15 Kirkland&#39;s</p><p>15 Shoe Carnival</p><p>14 Friendly&#39;s</p><p><strong>13 Asics</strong></p><p>13 Ruby Tuesday</p><p>13 Safeway</p><p><strong>12 Del Taco</strong></p><p>12 Freedom Furniture</p><p>12 Fresh Produce</p><p>12 JM Pollack (Bankruptcy)</p><p>11 Volunteers of America Thrift Stores (Upstate New York)</p><p>10 Just Baked</p><p><strong>10 Organic Avenue (Out of Business)</strong></p><p>10 SpartanNash Grocery Stores</p><p>10 West Marine</p><p><strong>8 City Sports (Chapter 11 Bankruptcy)</strong></p><p><strong>8 Famima!! (Out of Business in the U.S.)</strong></p><p>8 Good Cents Grocery Stores</p><p>7 Dahl’s Foods</p><p>7 Hiller&#39;s Markets</p><p>5 Alfano&#39;s Stride Rite (Out of Business)</p><p>5 Double 8 Foods (Out of Business)</p><p>5 Romano&#39;s Macaroni Grill</p><p>5 United Dairy Farmers Convenience Stores</p><p>4 Best Buy</p><p><strong>4 Good Times Convenience Stores (Chapter 11 Bankruptcy)</strong></p><p>4 Harris Teeter</p><p>4 Hudson Trail Outfitters</p><p>4 Lowes Foods</p><p>4 Mars Super Markets</p><p>4 Marsh Supermarkets</p><p>4 Mina’s Pharmacy</p><p>4 Toys &#39;R Us</p><p>4 Weathervane Restaurants</p><p>3 Bag ’N Save</p><p>3 Belk</p><p>3 Bi-Lo Supermarkets</p><p>3 Famous Dave&#39;s Restaurants</p><p>3 Huddle House</p><p>3 Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar &amp; Grill</p><p>3 Winn-Dixie Supermarkets</p><p>3 Xpect Grocery Store</p><p>2 Big Lots</p><p>2 Blue Point Restaurant</p><p>2 Boloco</p><p>2 Carmen Anthony Steakhouse</p><p><strong>2 Elder-Beerman</strong></p><p>2 FoodTown</p><p>2 Four Firkins</p><p>2 GetGo (Giant Eagle)</p><p>2 Great American Cookie</p><p>2 Harvey&#39;s Supermarkets</p><p>2 Hilo Hattie</p><p><strong>2 Joe Caputo &amp; Sons</strong></p><p>2 Kenny&#39;s Restaurants</p><p>2 Mel Trotter Thrift Stores</p><p>2 Mimi&#39;s Cafe</p><p>2 No Frills</p><p>2 North American Video</p><p>1 Olive Garden</p><p>2 Pizza Hut</p><p>2 Raley&#39;s</p><p>2 Shopko</p><p>2 Skagway</p><p>2 Tatums (Lee Tatum Shoes and Excessories)</p><p>2 Vons</p><p>2 Walmart</p><p>Although there were significant store closing plans announced by retail chains like <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/radio-shack-store-closing-2892640" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="15">Radio Shack</a> and Target and restaurant chains like Ruby Tuesday and Friendly’s at the beginning of 2015, not all of the <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/worlds-largest-us-retail-chains-2892856" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="16">largest U.S. retail chains</a> chose to make the company&#39;s total number of U.S. and global store closings available at the beginning of the year. </p><p>Of course, the retail companies on the growing 2015 Retail Bankruptcies list didn’t have the option of hiding their 2015 store closing plans. But other retail chains like Gap, Ann Taylor, Sbarro, and Wendy’s seem to be choosing to quietly close a small number of stores each quarter, hoping that the sum total of those 2015 store closings will go relatively unnoticed by shareholders and members of the press. </p><p>This is not to suggest that there are retail chains that are deceptively hiding their 2015 store closing activities. There are probably some retail leaders who attempt to control the press and stock traders by keeping a lid on future store closing news. More than likely, though, it’s the volatility in the global and <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/us-retail-industry-overview-2892699" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="17">U.S. retail industry</a> that prevents the leaders of some of the largest U.S. based retail chains from making specific plans about things like store closings and <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/retail-industry-store-openings-2892734" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="18">store openings</a> 18 months in advance. They sometimes just don’t know what they don’t know. </p><p>What follows is a list of <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/large-retail-companies-4073035" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="19">U.S. retail chains</a> that have closed or have announced intentions to closes in 2015. So far, these store closings are confined to single retail store locations. But as 2015 progresses, it is likely that these chains will continue to quietly close additional underperforming locations as commercial leases expire. <strong>BOOKMARK THIS PAGE</strong> for frequent updates throughout 2015 as more official information about store closings are made available by these retailers.</p><p>The number in the left column is the total number of stores that have been designated for closing in the calendar year of 2015 and beyond. <strong>The latest additions are indicated with bold lettering.</strong> This list was last updated on <strong>November 2</strong><strong>, 2015.</strong></p><h3>US and Global Retail Chain 2015 Store Closing Plans and Total Numbers (continued):</h3><p>1 Ace Hardware</p><p>1 Albertson&#39;s</p><p>1 American Steakhouse</p><p>1 Ann Taylor</p><p>1 Ann Taylor Loft</p><p>1 Baker Shoes</p><p>1 Banana Republic</p><p>1 Bath &amp; Body Works</p><p>1 Bed Bath &amp; Beyond</p><p>1 Benetton</p><p><strong>1 Bon-Ton</strong></p><p>1 Boston’s The Gourmet Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar</p><p>1 California Pizza Kitchen</p><p>1 Chancery Restaurant</p><p>1 Chili&#39;s</p><p>1 City Winery</p><p>1 Cost Plus World Market</p><p><strong>1 Costco</strong></p><p>1 Crate &amp; Barrel</p><p>1 Disney Store</p><p>1 e2/e2Go (Emeril Restaurant)</p><p>1 Eddie Bauer</p><p>1 El Rayo Taqueria</p><p>1 Express</p><p>1 F.A.O. Schwartz</p><p>1 Fin&#39;s Market &amp; Grill</p><p>1 f.y.e.</p><p>1 Fresh Market</p><p>1 Freshii</p><p>1 Gap</p><p>1 Godfather’s Pizza</p><p>1 Goodyear</p><p>1 Gordon Jewelry</p><p>1 Griff&#39;s Hamburgers</p><p>1 GrillSmith Restaurant</p><p>1 Hallmark</p><p>1 Harding’s</p><p>1 Harry &amp; David</p><p>1 Howard Johnson’s Restaurant</p><p>1 Hybernian Irish Pub &amp; Restaurant</p><p>1 Jimmy Buffett&#39;s Margaritaville</p><p>1 JJill</p><p>1 Johnny Rockets</p><p>1 Journeys</p><p>1 Kroger</p><p>1 LawLers Barbecue and Catfish</p><p>1 Limited</p><p>1 Lone Star Steakhouse</p><p>1 Longhorn Steakhouse</p><p>1 Los Tres Amigos Restaurant</p><p>1 Martin&#39;s Food Market</p><p>1 McCormick &amp; Schmick&#39;s</p><p>1 Naturally Yours Grocery</p><p>1 Neato Burrito</p><p>1 Nob Hill Foods</p><p>1 Old Chicago Restaurant</p><p>1 Old Navy</p><p>1 Olga&#39;s Kitchen</p><p>1 Pappas Brothers</p><p>1 Patriot Steakhouse &amp; Tavern</p><p>1 Piperlime</p><p>1 Pottery Barn Kids</p><p>1 P.S. from Aeropostale</p><p>1 QuikTrip</p><p>1 RA Sushi Bar Restaurant</p><p>1 Rainbow</p><p>1 Sbarro</p><p>1 Schnucks</p><p>1 Shiraz Mediterranean Grill</p><p>1 Slater&#39;s 50/50</p><p>1 Smashburger</p><p>1 SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza</p><p>1 The Palm Steakhouse</p><p>1 Tractor Supply Co.</p><p>1 Thomasville of Meridian</p><p>1 Wawa</p><p>1 Wendy&#39;s (Costa Rica)</p><p>1 White House Black Market</p><p>Aeropostale, Gap, Coach, JCPenney, and Kmart are just some of the U.S. brick-and-mortar retail chains with a prominent position on the 2015 Store Closings Index. This 2015 Store Closings Index is filled with the names of the <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/largest-us-retail-chains-2892857" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="20">largest U.S. based retail chains</a> and <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/large-retail-companies-4073035" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="21">retail restaurant chains</a> that are downsizing their presence in physical retailing within and beyond the borders of the United States of America. </p><p>In 2015, some retail chains like Bottom Dollar Food, Deb Shops, and Body Central are closing stores in connection with a bankruptcy filing and will be going out of business forever in 2015. Others like <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/radio-shack-store-closing-2892640" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="22">Radio Shack</a> and Wet Seal are rumored to be moving quickly down the downsizing road to bankruptcy as well. <strong>BOOKMARK THIS PAGE</strong> for frequent updates throughout the 2015 calendar year as new information about retail store closings becomes available. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/state-by-state-store-closing-list-2892742" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="23"><em>Related: 2015 Store Closings Complete State-by-State Breakdown &gt;&gt;</em></a></strong></p><p>This 2015 Store Closings list is arranged alphabetically according to the name of the brick-and-mortar retail chains doing the closings. The number in the left column is the total number of stores that have been designated for closing in the calendar year of 2015 and beyond. <strong>The latest additions are indicated with bold lettering.</strong> This list was last updated on <strong>November 2, 2015.</strong><br/><br/><strong>Store Closings Index 2015 of Largest US Brick-and-Mort ar Retail Chains :</strong></p><p>25 A&amp;P / Pathmark (Bankruptcy)</p><p>180 <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/quotes-from-mike-jeffries-abercrombie-and-fitch-ceo-2892142" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="24">Abercrombie &amp; Fitch</a> (by 2015)</p><p>1 Ace Hardware</p><p>50 Advance Auto Parts</p><p>175 Aeropostale (“over the next several years”)</p><p>75 Aeropostale (through January 2015)</p><p>1 Albertson&#39;s</p><p>5 Alfano&#39;s Stride Rite (Out of Business)</p><p>150 American Eagle Outfitters (through 2017)</p><p>1 American Steakhouse</p><p>1 Ann Taylor</p><p>1 Ann Taylor Loft</p><p>200 Anna&#39;s Linens</p><p><strong>13 Asics</strong></p><p>3 Bag ’N Save</p><p>1 Baker Shoes</p><p>1 Banana Republic</p><p> 223 Barnes &amp; Noble (through 2023)</p><p>1 Bath &amp; Body Works</p><p>1 Bed Bath &amp; Beyond</p><p>3 Belk</p><p>1 Benetton</p><p>4 Best Buy</p><p>3 Bi-Lo Supermarkets</p><p>2 Big Lots</p><p>2 Blue Point Restaurant</p><p>20 Bob Evans Restaurants</p><p>265 Body Central / Body Shop</p><p>2 Boloco</p><p><strong>1 Bon-Ton</strong></p><p>20 Boston Proper</p><p>1 Boston’s The Gourmet Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar</p><p>66 Bottom Dollar Food</p><p>25 Build-A-Bear (through 2015)</p><p>26 Burger King</p><p>32 C. Wonder</p><p>21 Cache</p><p>1 California Pizza Kitchen</p><p>2 Carmen Anthony Steakhouse</p><p>35 Carrow Restaurants</p><p>1 Chancery Restaurant</p><p>120 Chico’s (through 2017)</p><p>200 Children’s Place (through 2017)</p><p>1 Chili&#39;s</p><p>17 Christopher &amp; Banks</p><p><strong>1 City Sports (Chapter 11 Bankruptcy)</strong></p><p>1 City Winery</p><p>98 Claire&#39;s (72 US, 26 Europe)</p><p>70 Coach (fiscal 2015)</p><p>38 Coco’s Bakery</p><p>1 Cost Plus World Market</p><p><strong>1 Costco</strong></p><p>1 Crate &amp; Barrel</p><p>7 Dahl’s Foods</p><p>300 Deb Shops</p><p><strong>12 Del Taco</strong></p><p>92 Delia&#39;s</p><p>1 Disney Store</p><p>359 Dots / Simply Fashion</p><p>5 Double 8 Foods (Out of Business)</p><p><strong>100 Dunkin&#39; Donuts</strong></p><p>1 e2/e2Go (Emeril Restaurant)</p><p>1 Eddie Bauer</p><p>39 Einstein Bros. Bagels</p><p>1 El Rayo Taqueria</p><p><strong>2 Elder-Beerman</strong></p><p>50 Express (through 2015)</p><p>330 Family Dollar</p><p><strong>8 Famima!! (Out of Business in the U.S.)</strong></p><p>3 Famous Dave&#39;s Restaurant</p><p>1 F.A.O. Schwartz</p><p>1 Fin&#39;s Market &amp; Grill</p><p>3 Food Lion</p><p>2 FoodTown</p><p>2 Four Firkins</p><p>93 Frederick’s of Hollywood</p><p>12 Freedom Furniture</p><p><strong>161 Fresh &amp; Easy Grocery Stores </strong></p><p>1 Fresh Market</p><p>12 Fresh Produce</p><p>1 Freshii</p><p>14 Friendly&#39;s</p><p>65 Future Shop (Best Buy Canada)</p><p>1 f.y.e.</p><p>140 Gap / Gap Kids (2015)</p><p>35 Gap / Gap Kids (2016)</p><p>2 GetGo (Giant Eagle)</p><p>1 Godfather’s Pizza</p><p>54 Golf Galaxy (by 2016)</p><p>8 Good Cents Grocery Stores</p><p><strong>4 Good Times Convenience Stores (Chapter 11 Bankruptcy)</strong></p><p>1 Goodyear</p><p>1 Gordon Jewelry</p><p>2 Great American Cookie</p><p><strong>296 <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/all-bankrupt-retailing-companies-2015-4061839" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="25">Great Atlantic &amp; Pacific Tea Company</a> (A&amp;P, Bankruptcy Liquidation)</strong></p><p>1 Griff&#39;s Hamburgers</p><p>1 GrillSmith Restaurant</p><p>50 Guess (through 2015)</p><p>40 Gymboree</p><p>27 Haggen</p><p>3 Huddle House</p><p>4 Hudson Trail Outfitters</p><p>1 Hybernian Irish Pub &amp; Restaurant</p><p>1 Harding&#39;s</p><p>1 Hallmark</p><p>4 Harris Teeter</p><p>1 Harry &amp; David</p><p>2 Harvey&#39;s Supermarkets</p><p>7 Hiller&#39;s Markets</p><p>2 Hilo Hattie</p><p>1 Howard Johnson’s Restaurant</p><p>120 Izod</p><p>40 JCPenney</p><p>1 Jimmy Buffett&#39;s Margaritaville</p><p>1 JJill</p><p>12 JM Pollack (Bankruptcy)</p><p><strong>2 Joe Caputo &amp; Sons</strong></p><p>1 Johnny Rockets</p><p>170 Jones Group (by mid-2014 )</p><p>127 Jones New York Outlet</p><p>1 Journeys</p><p>10 Just Baked</p><p>28 Kate Spade Saturday &amp; Jack Spade</p><p>2 Kenny&#39;s Restaurants</p><p>15 Kirkland&#39;s</p><p>2 Kmart</p><p>1 Kroger</p><p>23 La Boulange (Starbucks)</p><p>1 LawLers Barbecue and Catfish</p><p>1 Limited</p><p>1 Lone Star Steakhouse</p><p>1 Longhorn Steakhouse</p><p>1 Los Tres Amigos</p><p>4 Lowes Foods</p><p>Store closings and <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/retail-industry-store-openings-2892734" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="26">store openings</a> are a natural and ongoing part of doing business for all the <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/worlds-largest-us-retail-chains-2892856" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="27">largest U.S. based retail chains</a>. But not all of the retail companies that will close stores in the 2015 calendar year are doing so as a regular course of business. Some of the largest and <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/oldest-us-retail-companies-2891902" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="28">oldest U.S. retail chains</a> like Sears, JCPenney, Macy’s <a href="https://www.thebalance.com/radio-shack-store-closing-2892640" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="29">RadioShack</a>, and Staples are closing retail store locations in 2015 because of a change in the course of their business.</p><p>It’s not just about the shift in consumer preference to online and mobile shopping that is causing challenges for legacy U.S. retail chains. It’s also the inability to clearly define their target markets and understand their own unique selling proposition in those markets that is causing troubles for some retail chains that were once considered to be too big to fail. The <strong>2015 Store Closings Index</strong> debunks the too-big-to-fail myth and proves instead that companies that are too rooted to the past will find it difficult or impossible to be relevant in the present or competitive in the future. </p><p>This is a continuation of the Complete 2015 Store Closing Index, arranged alphabetically according to the name of the retail companies. The number in the left column indicates the total number of retail store locations that each retailer plans to close in the 2015 calendar year. <strong>BOOKMARK THIS PAGE</strong> for frequent updates throughout the 2015 calendar year as new information about retail store closings becomes available.</p><p>This list was last updated on <strong>November 2</strong><strong>, 2015. The latest additions are indicated with bold lettering.</strong></p><p>16 Macy&#39;s</p><p>4 Mars Super Markets</p><p>4 Marsh Supermarkets</p><p>1 Martin&#39;s Food Market</p><p>1 McCormick &amp; Schmick&#39;s</p><p>700 McDonald&#39;s (worldwide)</p><p>184 McDonald&#39;s (US)</p><p>2 Mel Trotter Thrift Stores</p><p>2 Mimi&#39;s Cafe</p><p>4 Mina’s Pharmacy</p><p>1 Naturally Yours Grocery</p><p>1 Neato Burrito</p><p>2 No Frills</p><p>2 North American Video</p><p>400 Office Depot / Office Max (by 2016)</p><p>250 Office Depot (2015)</p><p>1 Old Chicago</p><p>1 Old Navy</p><p>1 Olga&#39;s Kitchen</p><p>1 Olive Garden</p><p><strong>10 Organic Avenue (Out of Business)</strong></p><p>1 Pappas Brothers</p><p>1 Patriot Steakhouse &amp; Tavern</p><p>63 Pep Boys (“in the coming years”)</p><p>60 Pier One (fiscal 2016, ending February 2016)</p><p>100 Pier One (by 2017)</p><p>1 Piperlime</p><p>20 Pick ’n Save (by 2017)</p><p>2 Pizza Hut</p><p>1 Pottery Barn Kids</p><p>1 P.S. from Aeropostale</p><p>1 QuikTrip</p><p><strong>27 Quiksilver (Chapter 11 Bankruptcy)</strong></p><p>1 RA Sushi Bar Restaurant</p><p>1,784 Radio Shack<br/><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/radio-shack-store-closing-2892640" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="30"><em>Click here for a state-by-state list of Radio Shack store closing locations &gt;&gt;</em></a></p><p>1 Rainbow</p><p>2 Raley&#39;s</p><p>5 Romano&#39;s Macaroni Grill</p><p>13 Ruby Tuesday</p><p>13 Safeway</p><p>1 Sbarro</p><p>1 Schnucks</p><p>77 Sears</p><p>1 Shiraz Mediterranean Grill</p><p>15 Shoe Carnival</p><p>2 Shopko</p><p>172 Simply Fashion</p><p>2 Skagway</p><p>1 Slater&#39;s 50/50</p><p>1 Smashburger</p><p>10 SpartanNash Grocery Stores</p><p>1 SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza</p><p>90 Stage Stores</p><p>225 Staples (2015)</p><p>55 Staples (2015)</p><p>133 Target, Canada (bankruptcy)</p><p>2 Tatums (Lee Tatum Shoes and Excessories)</p><p>1 The Palm Steakhouse</p><p>31 Tiger Direct</p><p>1 Thomasville of Meridian</p><p>3 Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar &amp; Grill</p><p>27 Tops Pharmacy (in-store)</p><p>4 Toys &#39;R Us</p><p>1 Tractor Supply Co.</p><p>5 United Dairy Farmers Convenience Stores</p><p>2 Vons</p><p>11 Volunteers of America Thrift Stores</p><p>200 Walgreens (by 2017)</p><p>2 Walmart</p><p>1 Wawa</p><p>4 Weathervane Restaurants</p><p>1 Wendy&#39;s (Costa Rica) </p><p>10 West Marine</p><p>338 Wet Seal</p><p>1 White House Black Market</p><p>3 Winn-Dixie Supermarkets</p><p>80 Wolverine World Wide (2015 - Strike Rite &amp; Keds)</p><p><strong>25 Wolverine World Wide (2016 - Strike Rite &amp; Keds)</strong></p><p>3 Xpect Grocery Store</p><h3>More About 2015 Store Closings and the Largest U.S. Retail Chains:</h3><ul><li><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/state-by-state-store-closing-list-2892742" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="31">2015 State-by-State Store Closings List</a></li><li><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/radio-shack-store-closing-2892640" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="32">All 2015 RadioShack Store Closing Locations</a></li><li><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/american-global-chain-store-openings-2892735" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="33">2015 Store Openings Roundup</a></li><li><a href="https://www.thebalance.com/largest-us-retail-chains-2892857" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="34">2015 Largest U.S. Retail Chains</a></li></ul>