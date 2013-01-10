All 2013 Store Closings in the US Retail Industry

Roundup of Retailers Closing Underperforming Locations or Going Out of Business

Updated October 14, 2016

As the calendar changed to the year 2013, news of store closings by the largest U.S. retail industry chains were small in comparison to the number of store closings that had already been announced shortly after the 2012 New Year. No news is good news when it comes to 2013 store closings, particularly after disappointing Christmas retail season results.

At the beginning of 2012, Sears Holdings was announcing the closing of 100 - 120 of its Sears and Kmart stores.

Things haven’t turned around much for Sears or Kmart in 2012, and it would be no surprise if the chain announced even more store closings in 2013. Additionally, other retail chains that have been struggling like JCPenney, Blockbuster, Abercrombie & Fitch, and PacSun are expected to do some kind of downsizing in 2013, in alignment with their diminishing sales and dwindling customer base.

What follows is a complete, updated, and ongoing list of U.S. retail chains that are closing underperforming retail locations, downsizing, or going out of business in the 2013 calendar year.

432   Fashion Bug

250  GameStop

199  Fresh & Easy

189  Barnes & Noble (over 10 years)

189  The Gap (started in 2012, completed in 2013 )

180  Abercrombie & Fitch (closings started in 2012, and will continue "over the next few years”)

170  Jones Group (by mid-2014 )

168  Caribou Coffee

130  Wendy’s

123  Collective Brands (Payless, Strike Rite - closings started in 2012)

120  Sears/Kmart

100  McDonald's Japan

70    US Cellular

67    Qdoba

60    Ascena Group (Dress Barn, Maurices, Lane Bryant, Catherines)

63    Build-A-Bear (through 2014)

56    GNC

50    Abercrombie & Fitch (US in 2013)

50    Dine Equity (IHOP, Applebees)

50    Family Dollar

45    Bakers

45    Staples Europe

40    Aeropostale

40    Staples US

36    New York & Co.



33    Sweetbay

33    Thomasville Furniture

30    Aldi (over 2 years)

30    Destination Maternity

30    Windstream

30    Zales

28    Fred's

22    CCS (Foot Locker)

20    American Eagle Outfitters

20    Apple

20    Barnes & Noble (in 2013)

20     Hibbett

20    Jewel

20    OfficeMax

17    CO-OP (Barney's)

17    Mattress Firm

17    Namco

17    Southern States Cooperative

15    Best Buy (Canada>

15    Cato (incuding It's Fashion)

15    Finish Line

15    Kirkland's

14    ACO Hardware

14    Branch Brook

14    Cache

14    Pier One

13    Belle Foods

13    Marlin & Ray’s Restaurants

12    Okey Dokey Grocery Markets

12    Rite Aid

10    Best Buy (U.S.>

10    Maidenform Brands

10    Quiksilver

9      Brodkey’s Jewelers

8      Applebee's

8      Arden B

8      Food Lion (Delhaize)

8      Orchard Supply Hardware

8      Papa John's

7      Bi-Lo

7      Shoe Carnival

6      Baja Fresh

6      Cokesbury

6      Kroger

6      Shaw's

6      Shoney’s

6      Stop & Shop

5      Haggen Grocery Stores

5      Macy’s

5      Plass Appliance & Furniture

5      Orchard Supply Hardware

5      Swifty's

4      Magruders

4      Paula Deen's Kitchen Restaurants

3      A&P

3      Bottom Dollar Food (Delhaize)

3      Dillard’s

3      Jewel Osco

3      Leona’s

3      Motherhood Maternity

3      Pathmark

3      Sam’s Food City

3      Sears Canada

3      Sony (1 US, 2 Australia)

3      Tommy Hilfiger (Israel)

3      USA Drug

3      West Marine 

3      Winn-Dixie

2      7-Eleven

2      Carter's

2      Circle K Furniture

2      Food Emporium (A&P)

2      Giant Grocery

2      Gilbert's El Charro

2      H-E-B

2      Hooters

2      jcpenney

2      KFC

2      Lowes Food

2      Maggie Rita’s

2      Marsh Supermarkets

2      Pardon My French

2      Quizno's

2      Ralph's

2      Ray’s Hell Burger

2      Rockfish Seafood Grill

2      Ryans

2      Savvy Spaces

2      Soccer Plus

2      SuperFresh

2      Taco Tico

2      Tiffany's

2      Truffles Grill

2      Vanns

2      Wal-Mart China

2      Wingstop

1      Back Yard Burgers

1      Baja Grill

1      Bath & Body Works

1      Big Lots

1      Bloomingdale’s

1      Bochner Chocolates

1      Bojangles

1      Bon-Ton

1      Christopher & Banks

1      Coldwater Creek

1      Cole Haan

1      David Z Shoe Store

1      Flat Top Grill

1      Fred Meyer

1      Friendly’s

1      f.y.e.

1      Gap - Australia

1      GapKids - Australia

1      Easy Street Records

1      Eddie Bauer Outlet

1      H&M

1      Harris Teeter

1      Hollister

1      J. Crew

1      JoAnn Fabrics

1      Martin's Food Markets

1      Meijer

1      Patricia Shoppe

1      Penn Station East Coast Subs

1      Perkins

1      Pinkberry

1      QFC

1      Rainbow Foods

1      Rita's Ice Custard Happiness

1      Ruby’s Diner

1      Second Time Around

1      Solar City

1      Southern Home Furnishings

1      Stein Mart

1      Top Food & Drug

1      Tuesday Morning

1      UPS Store

1      Victoria's Secret

1      Walgreens

1      Wet Seal

1      Whole Foods

1      Wing Dome

1      Younkers Furniture Gallery (Bon-Ton)

