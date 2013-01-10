<p>As the calendar changed to the year 2013, news of store closings by the largest U.S. retail industry chains were small in comparison to the number of store closings that had already been announced shortly after the 2012 New Year. No news is good news when it comes to 2013 store closings, particularly after disappointing Christmas retail season results.</p><p>At the beginning of 2012, Sears Holdings was announcing the closing of 100 - 120 of its Sears and Kmart stores. Things haven’t turned around much for Sears or Kmart in 2012, and it would be no surprise if the chain announced even more store closings in 2013. Additionally, other retail chains that have been struggling like JCPenney, Blockbuster, Abercrombie &amp; Fitch, and PacSun are expected to do some kind of downsizing in 2013, in alignment with their diminishing sales and dwindling customer base.<br/><br/>What follows is a complete, updated, and ongoing list of U.S. retail chains that are closing underperforming retail locations, downsizing, or going out of business in the 2013 calendar year.<br/><br/><strong>&gt;&gt; Complete 2013 Retail Store Closings List &gt;&gt;</strong><br/>- OR -<br/>2013 Retail Store Closings Arranged Alphabetically</p><p>432 Fashion Bug<br/><br/><strong>250 GameStop</strong><br/><br/>199 Fresh &amp; Easy<br/><br/>189 Barnes &amp; Noble (over 10 years)<br/><br/>189 The Gap (started in 2012, completed in 2013 )<br/><br/>180 Abercrombie &amp; Fitch (closings started in 2012, and will continue &#34;over the next few years”)<br/><br/>170 Jones Group (by mid-2014 )<br/><br/>168 Caribou Coffee<br/><br/>130 Wendy’s<br/><br/>123 Collective Brands (Payless, Strike Rite - closings started in 2012)<br/><br/>120 Sears/Kmart<br/><br/>100 McDonald&#39;s Japan<br/><br/>70 US Cellular<br/><br/>67 Qdoba<br/><br/>60 Ascena Group (Dress Barn, Maurices, Lane Bryant, Catherines)<br/><br/>63 Build-A-Bear (through 2014)<br/><br/>56 GNC<br/><br/>50 Abercrombie &amp; Fitch (US in 2013)<br/><br/>50 Dine Equity (IHOP, Applebees)<br/><br/>50 Family Dollar<br/><br/>45 Bakers<br/><br/>45 Staples Europe<br/><br/><strong>40 Aeropostale</strong><br/><br/>40 Staples US<br/><br/>36 New York &amp; Co.<br/><br/>33 Sweetbay<br/><br/><strong>33 Thomasville Furniture</strong><br/><br/>30 Aldi (over 2 years)<br/><br/>30 Destination Maternity<br/><br/>30 Windstream<br/><br/><strong>30 Zales</strong><br/><br/>28 Fred&#39;s<br/><br/>22 CCS (Foot Locker)<br/><br/>20 American Eagle Outfitters<br/><br/>20 Apple<br/><br/>20 Barnes &amp; Noble (in 2013)<br/><br/>20 Hibbett<br/><br/>20 Jewel<br/><br/>20 OfficeMax<br/><br/>17 CO-OP (Barney&#39;s)<br/><br/><strong>17 Mattress Firm</strong><br/><br/>17 Namco<br/><br/>17 Southern States Cooperative<br/><br/>15 Best Buy (Canada&gt;<br/><br/>15 Cato (incuding It&#39;s Fashion)<br/><br/>15 Finish Line<br/><br/>15 Kirkland&#39;s<br/><br/>14 ACO Hardware<br/><br/>14 Branch Brook<br/><br/>14 Cache<br/><br/>14 Pier One<br/><br/>13 Belle Foods<br/><br/>13 Marlin &amp; Ray’s Restaurants<br/><br/>12 Okey Dokey Grocery Markets<br/><br/><strong>12 Rite Aid</strong><br/><br/>10 Best Buy (U.S.&gt;<br/><br/>10 Maidenform Brands<br/><br/>10 Quiksilver<br/><br/>9 Brodkey’s Jewelers<br/><br/>8 Applebee&#39;s<br/><br/><strong>8 Arden B</strong><br/><br/>8 Food Lion (Delhaize)<br/><br/>8 Orchard Supply Hardware<br/><br/><strong>8 Papa John&#39;s</strong><br/><br/><strong>7 Bi-Lo</strong><br/><br/>7 Shoe Carnival<br/><br/>6 Baja Fresh<br/><br/>6 Cokesbury<br/><br/>6 Kroger<br/><br/>6 Shaw&#39;s<br/><br/>6 Shoney’s<br/><br/>6 Stop &amp; Shop<br/><br/>5 Haggen Grocery Stores<br/><br/>5 Macy’s<br/><br/>5 Plass Appliance &amp; Furniture<br/><br/>5 Orchard Supply Hardware<br/><br/><strong>5 Swifty&#39;s</strong><br/><br/>4 Magruders<br/><br/>4 Paula Deen&#39;s Kitchen Restaurants<br/><br/>3 A&amp;P<br/><br/>3 Bottom Dollar Food (Delhaize)<br/><br/>3 Dillard’s<br/><br/>3 Jewel Osco<br/><br/>3 Leona’s<br/><br/><strong>3 Motherhood Maternity</strong><br/><br/><strong>3 Pathmark</strong><br/><br/>3 Sam’s Food City<br/><br/>3 Sears Canada<br/><br/>3 Sony (1 US, 2 Australia)<br/><br/>3 Tommy Hilfiger (Israel)<br/><br/>3 USA Drug<br/><br/><strong>3 West Marine </strong><br/><br/>3 Winn-Dixie</p><p>2 7-Eleven<br/><br/>2 Carter&#39;s<br/><br/>2 Circle K Furniture<br/><br/>2 Food Emporium (A&amp;P)<br/><br/>2 Giant Grocery<br/><br/>2 Gilbert&#39;s El Charro<br/><br/><strong>2 H-E-B</strong><br/><br/>2 Hooters<br/><br/>2 jcpenney<br/><br/>2 KFC<br/><br/><strong>2 Lowes Food</strong><br/><br/>2 Maggie Rita’s<br/><br/>2 Marsh Supermarkets<br/><br/>2 Pardon My French<br/><br/>2 Quizno&#39;s<br/><br/>2 Ralph&#39;s<br/><br/>2 Ray’s Hell Burger<br/><br/>2 Rockfish Seafood Grill<br/><br/>2 Ryans<br/><br/>2 Savvy Spaces<br/><br/>2 Soccer Plus<br/><br/>2 SuperFresh<br/><br/>2 Taco Tico<br/><br/><strong>2 Tiffany&#39;s</strong><br/><br/>2 Truffles Grill<br/><br/>2 Vanns<br/><br/>2 Wal-Mart China<br/><br/>2 Wingstop<br/><br/>1 Back Yard Burgers<br/><br/>1 Baja Grill<br/><br/>1 Bath &amp; Body Works<br/><br/>1 Big Lots<br/><br/>1 Bloomingdale’s<br/><br/>1 Bochner Chocolates<br/><br/>1 Bojangles<br/><br/>1 Bon-Ton<br/><br/>1 Christopher &amp; Banks<br/><br/>1 Coldwater Creek<br/><br/>1 Cole Haan<br/><br/>1 David Z Shoe Store<br/><br/>1 Flat Top Grill<br/><br/>1 Fred Meyer<br/><br/>1 Friendly’s<br/><br/>1 f.y.e.<br/><br/>1 Gap - Australia<br/><br/>1 GapKids - Australia<br/><br/>1 Easy Street Records<br/><br/>1 Eddie Bauer Outlet<br/><br/>1 H&amp;M<br/><br/>1 Harris Teeter<br/><br/>1 Hollister<br/><br/>1 J. 