As the calendar changed to the year 2013, news of store closings by the largest U.S. retail industry chains were small in comparison to the number of store closings that had already been announced shortly after the 2012 New Year. No news is good news when it comes to 2013 store closings, particularly after disappointing Christmas retail season results.

At the beginning of 2012, Sears Holdings was announcing the closing of 100 - 120 of its Sears and Kmart stores.

Things haven’t turned around much for Sears or Kmart in 2012, and it would be no surprise if the chain announced even more store closings in 2013. Additionally, other retail chains that have been struggling like JCPenney, Blockbuster, Abercrombie & Fitch, and PacSun are expected to do some kind of downsizing in 2013, in alignment with their diminishing sales and dwindling customer base.



What follows is a complete, updated, and ongoing list of U.S. retail chains that are closing underperforming retail locations, downsizing, or going out of business in the 2013 calendar year.



432 Fashion Bug



250 GameStop



199 Fresh & Easy



189 Barnes & Noble (over 10 years)



189 The Gap (started in 2012, completed in 2013 )



180 Abercrombie & Fitch (closings started in 2012, and will continue "over the next few years”)



170 Jones Group (by mid-2014 )



168 Caribou Coffee



130 Wendy’s



123 Collective Brands (Payless, Strike Rite - closings started in 2012)



120 Sears/Kmart



100 McDonald's Japan



70 US Cellular



67 Qdoba



60 Ascena Group (Dress Barn, Maurices, Lane Bryant, Catherines)



63 Build-A-Bear (through 2014)



56 GNC



50 Abercrombie & Fitch (US in 2013)



50 Dine Equity (IHOP, Applebees)



50 Family Dollar



45 Bakers



45 Staples Europe



40 Aeropostale



40 Staples US



36 New York & Co.





33 Sweetbay



33 Thomasville Furniture



30 Aldi (over 2 years)



30 Destination Maternity



30 Windstream



30 Zales



28 Fred's



22 CCS (Foot Locker)



20 American Eagle Outfitters



20 Apple



20 Barnes & Noble (in 2013)



20 Hibbett



20 Jewel



20 OfficeMax



17 CO-OP (Barney's)



17 Mattress Firm



17 Namco



17 Southern States Cooperative



15 Best Buy (Canada>



15 Cato (incuding It's Fashion)



15 Finish Line



15 Kirkland's



14 ACO Hardware



14 Branch Brook



14 Cache



14 Pier One



13 Belle Foods



13 Marlin & Ray’s Restaurants



12 Okey Dokey Grocery Markets



12 Rite Aid



10 Best Buy (U.S.>



10 Maidenform Brands



10 Quiksilver



9 Brodkey’s Jewelers



8 Applebee's



8 Arden B



8 Food Lion (Delhaize)



8 Orchard Supply Hardware



8 Papa John's



7 Bi-Lo



7 Shoe Carnival



6 Baja Fresh



6 Cokesbury



6 Kroger



6 Shaw's



6 Shoney’s



6 Stop & Shop



5 Haggen Grocery Stores



5 Macy’s



5 Plass Appliance & Furniture



5 Orchard Supply Hardware



5 Swifty's



4 Magruders



4 Paula Deen's Kitchen Restaurants



3 A&P



3 Bottom Dollar Food (Delhaize)



3 Dillard’s



3 Jewel Osco



3 Leona’s



3 Motherhood Maternity



3 Pathmark



3 Sam’s Food City



3 Sears Canada



3 Sony (1 US, 2 Australia)



3 Tommy Hilfiger (Israel)



3 USA Drug



3 West Marine



3 Winn-Dixie

2 7-Eleven



2 Carter's



2 Circle K Furniture



2 Food Emporium (A&P)



2 Giant Grocery



2 Gilbert's El Charro



2 H-E-B



2 Hooters



2 jcpenney



2 KFC



2 Lowes Food



2 Maggie Rita’s



2 Marsh Supermarkets



2 Pardon My French



2 Quizno's



2 Ralph's



2 Ray’s Hell Burger



2 Rockfish Seafood Grill



2 Ryans



2 Savvy Spaces



2 Soccer Plus



2 SuperFresh



2 Taco Tico



2 Tiffany's



2 Truffles Grill



2 Vanns



2 Wal-Mart China



2 Wingstop



1 Back Yard Burgers



1 Baja Grill



1 Bath & Body Works



1 Big Lots



1 Bloomingdale’s



1 Bochner Chocolates



1 Bojangles



1 Bon-Ton



1 Christopher & Banks



1 Coldwater Creek



1 Cole Haan



1 David Z Shoe Store



1 Flat Top Grill



1 Fred Meyer



1 Friendly’s



1 f.y.e.



1 Gap - Australia



1 GapKids - Australia



1 Easy Street Records



1 Eddie Bauer Outlet



1 H&M



1 Harris Teeter



1 Hollister



1 J. Crew



1 JoAnn Fabrics



1 Martin's Food Markets



1 Meijer



1 Patricia Shoppe



1 Penn Station East Coast Subs



1 Perkins



1 Pinkberry



1 QFC



1 Rainbow Foods



1 Rita's Ice Custard Happiness



1 Ruby’s Diner



1 Second Time Around



1 Solar City



1 Southern Home Furnishings



1 Stein Mart



1 Top Food & Drug



1 Tuesday Morning



1 UPS Store



1 Victoria's Secret



1 Walgreens



1 Wet Seal



1 Whole Foods



1 Wing Dome



1 Younkers Furniture Gallery (Bon-Ton)